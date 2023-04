Automotive Display Market Share Exabits 16.2 Billion USD at a Thriving CAGR of 7.48% During 2023 to 2030

Market Research Future

Automotive Display Market Global Outlook and Future Prospects by LG Display , Panasonic, Delphi, Robert Bosch, Visteon Corp., Continental , 3M, Nippon Seiki

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Automotive Display Market Research InsightsAccording to MRFR analysis, the global Automotive Display market is expected to register a CAGR of ~7.48% from 2022 to 2030 and hold a value of over USD 9.09 Billion by 2022 to USD 16.2 Billion by 2030. The Automotive Display market is driven by a rapidly Increasing demand automobile with a healthy CAGR of ~7.48% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2030Automotive displays refer to the electronic displays that are used in vehicles for displaying information such as speed, fuel level, navigation, and entertainment. These displays are used in different types of vehicles, including passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and others. Automotive displays are becoming increasingly important due to their ability to improve safety, provide entertainment, and enhance the overall driving experience.The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the automotive industry, including the automotive display market. The pandemic has caused disruptions in the supply chain, reduced demand for vehicles, and forced manufacturers to suspend production. As a result, the automotive display market has also been affected, with a decline in demand for displays.Key playersSome of the top key market players are,The LG Display Co.Philips Electronics CompanyDelphi TechnologiesBosch Robert GmbHContinental AGVisteon Corporation3M Company Ltd.Nippon SeikiMagneti Marelli S.p.A.Qualcomm Technologies Inc among othersRequest Sample of Report: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6954 However, the pandemic has also accelerated the adoption of digital technologies in the automotive industry, including the use of displays. With the increasing emphasis on contactless technologies and connected vehicles, the demand for automotive displays is expected to increase in the post-pandemic period.Regional AnalysisThe automotive display market can be segmented into different regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the largest market for automotive displays, with countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea being major contributors to the growth of the market. The region is witnessing an increasing demand for vehicles, particularly electric vehicles, which is driving the growth of the automotive display market.North America and Europe are also significant markets for automotive displays, with the presence of major automotive manufacturers and increasing demand for advanced display technologies. The Global Automotive Display market has been segmented into type, application, and sizeBased on Application: Telematics, navigation, and infotainment are the applications that make up the Automotive Display market segmentation.Based on Types: TFT LCD, PMOLED, and AMOLED are among the market segmentations for Automotive Displays based on type.Based on Size: The Automobile Display market is divided into three categories based on display size: 3" to 5", 6" to 10", and greater than 10. 