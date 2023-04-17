Soybean Meal Market Is Thriving Worldwide By 2031 | Louis Dreyfus Company B.V., Bunge Limited, AdamPolSoya

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

PORTLAND, OR, US, April 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Soybean Meal Market size was valued at $59.2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $94.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2031. The conventional segment was the highest revenue contributor to the soybean meal market, with $41,656.7 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $65,165.0 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 4.7%.

The best source of additional protein for swine diets is traditionally thought to be soybean meal. In fact, as soybean meal is frequently used as the standard when comparing other protein sources, it is commonly referred to as the "gold standard." Around 63% of all protein sources used in animal diets worldwide come from soybean meal, followed by rapeseed (canola) meal, cottonseed meal, sunflower meal, fish meal, and peanut meal. In contrast, soybean meal makes up over 92% of all oilseed meals fed to livestock and poultry in the USA.

Top Key Players

The major key players profiled in the soybean meal market include Mahesh Agro Food Industries, Louis Dreyfus Company B.V., Bunge Limited, Mamta Hygiene Products Pvt. Ltd., Nordic Soya Ltd., Mukwano Industries Uganda Ltd., Gujarat Ambuja Exports Limited, AdamPolSoya, Wudi Deda Agriculture Co. Ltd., Agrocorp International Pte Ltd, Shafer Commodities Inc., Denofa AS, Kohinoor Feeds and Fats Ltd., Minnesota Soybean Processors, Granol Indstria Comrcio e Exportao S/A, DHN International, Gauri Agrotech Products Pvt. Ltd., The Scoular Company, CHS Inc., and Kemin Industries, Inc.

Regional Analysis:

In 2021, based on region, Asia-Pacific is the leading segment in the soybean meal market forecast. Since Asia-Pacific is an excellent location for acquiring raw materials and supplying protein byproducts, prominent companies are preparing to relocate there. This is especially true for supplement manufacturing given the region's high soy output.

By application, the food industry segment is anticipated to grow at the highest growth rate during soybean meal market foreacst period. Due to its unique properties, such as its improved solubility in food items and resistance to meat products, soy meal is in great demand in the food business. The growing demand for vegetarian foods and confections in developed nations is one of the key forces behind the rise of soybean meal utilization in the food industry. This is one of the soybean meal market trends.

Key Benefits of the Report

-> By nature, the conventional segment was the highest revenue contributor to the soybean meal market, with $41,656.7 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $65,165.0 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 4.7%.

-> Depending on application, the animal feed industry segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $27,435.0 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $43,196.8 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 4.8%.

-> As per sales channel, the offline segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $32,834.2 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $51,461.3 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 4.8%.

-> Region wise, Asia-Pacific was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $22,676.1 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $35,306.3 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 4.7%.

According to soybean meal market analysis, in 2021, the conventional segment accounted for the highest soybean meal market share in the market. Products made from conventionally manufactured soybean meal are effective and long-lasting health-improving ingredients. An ordinary or typical soybean meal is the traditional approach advised by physicians to strengthen the body's immune system.

