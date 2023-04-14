Vietnamese leaders extended greetings to Laos, Cambodia on traditional New Year

VIETNAM, April 14 - HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng has sent letters of greetings and flowers to Party General Secretary and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith, and President of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP) and Prime Minister of Cambodia Hun Sen on the occasion of the traditional New Year of the two neighbouring countries (known as Pi Mai and Choul Chnam Thmey, respectively).

In the letter to the Lao leader, Trọng, on behalf of the Vietnamese Party, State and people, extended the best New Year wishes to him and other Party and State leaders, and people of Laos.

The Vietnamese Party General Secretary noted his belief that under the leadership of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP), the Lao people will overcome all challenges to gain greater achievements in the cause of reform and national construction and defence, thus successfully building a nation of peace, independence, democracy, unity and prosperity.

The Vietnamese Party, State and people are delighted to work together with their Lao counterparts to continuously cultivate the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries, making them more intensive, substantive and effective across fields, bringing practical benefits to people of each country, and contributing to maintaining peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world as well, the Party chief said.

In the letter to the Cambodian leader, General Secretary Trọng congratulated Cambodia on the great, important attainments the country recorded in both internal and external affairs over the past time.

“We firmly believe that, under the wise reign of King Norodom Sihamoni, the leadership of the CPP, and the administration of the Cambodian government, Cambodian people will gain many new, greater achievements in the cause of national defence, construction and development, and successfully organise the 7th general election and the 32nd SEA Games,” he said.

He went on that the Vietnamese Party, State and people always try their best, together with the CPP, the State and people of Cambodia, to preserve and constantly deepen the bilateral relationship, bringing practical benefits to people of the two countries, and contributing to maintaining peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world.

On this occasion, President Võ Văn Thưởng also sent flowers and greetings to Party General Secretary and President of Laos Sisoulith and Cambodian King Sihamoni.

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính sent flowers and greetings to his Lao and Cambodian counterparts – Sonexay Siphandone and Hun Sen.

National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ sent flowers and greetings to Chairman of the Lao National Assembly Saysomphone Phomvihane, President of the Cambodian Senate Say Chhum and President of the Cambodian National Assembly Heng Samrin.

Other Vietnamese Party and Government officials also extended their greetings to Lao and Cambodian officials on this occasion. — VNS