April 14, 2023 Tulfo holds ocular inspection of LTO amid rampant corruption issues Senator Idol Raffy Tulfo made an ocular visit at the Land Transportation Office (LTO) in Diliman Quezon City yesterday (April 13) to confirm complaints received by his RTIA Action Center about rampant corruption in the agency that amasses billions of pesos from collections yearly. Tulfo, accompanied by his Senate staff, likewise visited the LTO head office to gather research materials that he could use in crafting legislation that would fix the agency's rotten system and hold accountable all officials behind reported corruption in the agency. "Bilyones na ang nawala at patuloy na nawawala sa kaban ng bayan kada taon mula sa LTO collections dahil sa korupsyon at bulok na sistema. Panahon na para tugisin ang mga nagkasala at ituwid ang mga maling patakaran at ilagay sa ayos ang pamamalakad sa LTO," he said. Tulfo particularly mentioned the P500 fee for vision test of new and for renewal driver's license applicants. He said that billions collected from this are mostly only going to fly-by-night outsourced vision test centers situated near LTO office. He said that LTO can offer said test instead so the billions collected from it can go to the public treasury and not to some hao siao outsourced eye exam clinics. This way, the funds can be used for meaningful projects like free cataract surgery and eyeglasses for the poor, as well as research and treatment on vision and blindness. The Senator from Isabela and Davao also noted that outsourced emission testing centers are also earning billions from car owners who are required by LTO to get a compliance certificate, which costs P500 per car. He maintained that LTO can also be the one issuing compliance certificates so the funds collected from this can also be used for important projects like treatment of different kinds of cancer. Meanwhile, Sen. Idol also wants to immediately stop the unjust requirement for car owners to get a Compulsory Third Party Liability (CTPL) amounting to more than P1,000 per car wanting to register, even though their vehicles already have the comprehensive insurance coverage. Tulfo is eyeing to file said bill addressing all these issues once the Senate regular session resumes. Tulfo, nagsagawa ng ocular inspection sa LTO dahil sa katiwalian sa ahensya Nagsagawa ng ocular inspection kahapon (April 13) sa Land Transportation Office (LTO) si Sen. Idol Raffy Tulfo matapos siyang makatanggap ng sunod-sunod na mga reklamo tungkol sa diumano'y korapsyon at katiwalian sa ahensya. Nag-ocular visit si Sen. Idol upang makumpirma ang sunod-sunod na mga reklamong natatanggap niya sa RTIA Action Center tungkol sa mga bilyon-bilyong pisong nakokolekta ng LTO na napupunta lamang sa abo. Kumalap na rin siya ng mga research material na magagamit niya sa pagbuo ng panukalang batas para masolusyunan ang samu't-saring problema na bumabalot ngayon sa LTO. "Bilyones na ang nawala at patuloy na nawawala sa kaban ng bayan kada taon mula sa LTO collections dahil sa korupsyon at bulok na sistema. Panahon na para tugisin ang mga nagkasala at ituwid ang mga maling patakaran at ilagay sa ayos ang pamamalakad sa LTO," ani Tulfo. Partikular niyang binanggit ang kinokolektang P500 para sa vision test ng mga new at for renewal na driver's license applicants. Aniya, nakakalungkot malaman na ang bilyones na nakokolekta rito ay napupunta lamang sa mga outsourced vision test centers na nakapalibot sa labas ng mga tanggapan ng LTO na karamihan ay mga fly-by-night. Giniit ng mambabatas na maaari naman na ang LTO mismo ang gumawa nito para ang mga bilyong pisong nakokolekta rito ay mapupunta sa kaban ng bayan at magagamit para sa mga magagandang proyekto tulad ng libreng cataract surgery at mga eyeglasses sa mga mahihirap nating mamamayan, at para na rin sa research and treatment on vision and blindness, imbes naman napupunta lamang sa mga hao siao outsourced eye exam clinics. Dagdag ni Tulfo, bilyones din ang perang kinikita ng mga outsourced emission testing centers mula sa mga sasakyang taon-taon nagpaparehistro at nirerequire ng LTO na kumuha ng compliance certificate sa halagang P500 kada sasakyan. Sinabi niyang pwede namanang LTO na mismo ang gumawa nito para ang perang makokolekta ay mapunta sa kaban ng bayan at magamit sa mga proyektong tulad ng mga treatment ng iba't ibang cancer gaya ng cancer of the lungs. Isa pang kabulastugan na pinapatigil ni Sen. Tulfo ora mismo ay ang requirement ng pagkuha ng Compulsory Third Party Liability o CTPL na nagkakahalaga ng mahigit isang libo para sa mga sasakyan na nagpaparehistro, kahit na ang isang sasakyan na pinaparehistro ay nakabili na ng comprehensive insurance coverage. Sa pagbabalik ng regular session sa Senado magpa-file ng bill si Sen. Tulfo para masolusyunan ang talamak na mga problemang ito na nagaganap sa LTO.