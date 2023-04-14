Deputy PM Trần Hồng Hà receives RoK Ambassador to Việt Nam

VIETNAM, April 14 -

HÀ NỘI – Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà received Ambassador of the Republic of Korea (RoK) to Việt Nam Oh Young-ju in Hà Nội on Friday, asking the diplomat to help promote the cooperative ties between the two countries in climate change response and just energy transition.

Deputy PM Hà underlined the vigorous and practical development of the Việt Nam - RoK relations, with a number of significant achievements obtained.

The two countries have become leading partners in multiple spheres, of which economic, trade, and investment cooperation are the pillars of partnership and are an impetus for bilateral connection, he went on.

He called on the ambassador to continue bolster the bilateral cooperation, especially in climate change response, greenhouse gas emission reduction, and just energy transition.

Highly valuing Korean businesses’ attention to key transport infrastructure projects in Việt Nam, the Deputy PM said this is one of the Vietnamese Government’s priorities in the coming years. –VNS