Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 1,607 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,593 in the last 365 days.

Deputy PM Trần Hồng Hà receives RoK Ambassador to Việt Nam

VIETNAM, April 14 -  

HÀ NỘI – Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà received Ambassador of the Republic of Korea (RoK) to Việt Nam Oh Young-ju in Hà Nội on Friday, asking the diplomat to help promote the cooperative ties between the two countries in climate change response and just energy transition.

Deputy PM Hà underlined the vigorous and practical development of the Việt Nam - RoK relations, with a number of significant achievements obtained.

The two countries have become leading partners in multiple spheres, of which economic, trade, and investment cooperation are the pillars of partnership and are an impetus for bilateral connection, he went on.

He called on the ambassador to continue bolster the bilateral cooperation, especially in climate change response, greenhouse gas emission reduction, and just energy transition.

Highly valuing Korean businesses’ attention to key transport infrastructure projects in Việt Nam, the Deputy PM said this is one of the Vietnamese Government’s priorities in the coming years. –VNS

 

You just read:

Deputy PM Trần Hồng Hà receives RoK Ambassador to Việt Nam

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more