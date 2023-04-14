Submit Release
Aesthetic Medical International to Announce FY2022 Annual Report on April 21, 2023

/EIN News/ -- SHENZHEN, China, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (Nasdaq: AIH) (the “Company” or “AIH”), a leading provider of aesthetic medical services in China, today announced that it will release its annual report for the fiscal year of 2022 before the U.S. market opens on Friday, April 21, 2023.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s financial performance at 8:00 AM Eastern Time (8:00 PM Beijing Time) on April 21, 2023.

Conference Call Information
All participants wishing to attend the call must preregister online before they can receive the dial-in numbers. Preregistration may require a few minutes to complete.

Preregistration Information
Participants can register for the conference call by navigating to https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10030173-tcnjgf.html. Once preregistration has been completed, participants will receive dial-in numbers and a unique access pin.

To join the conference, simply dial the number you receive after preregistering, followed by your PIN, and you will join the conference instantly.

An archive of the webcast will be available after the conclusion of the call at https://ir.aihgroup.net/ or visit https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/p274pqi4.

About Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited
AIH, known as “Peng’ai” in China, is a leading provider of aesthetic medical services in China. AIH operates through treatment centers that are spread across major cities in mainland China, with a major focus on the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay area and the Yangtze River Delta area. Leveraging over 20 years of clinical experience, AIH provides one-stop aesthetic service offerings, including surgical aesthetic treatments, non-surgical aesthetic treatments, general medical services, and other aesthetic services. For more information regarding the Company, please visit https://ir.aihgroup.net/.

Investor Relations Contacts
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited
Email: ir@pengai.com.cn


Primary Logo

