Lands’ End Kicks Off Summer Early With 7th Annual International Swimsuit Day Event

/EIN News/ -- DODGEVILLE, Wis., April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lands’ End, a classic American lifestyle brand, today announced its 7th annual International Swimsuit Day event. This year, Lands’ End is offering 50% off all swim-related products from Sunday, April 16 to Tuesday, April 18. The event will also be available to shop in Lands’ End retail store locations from Friday, April 14 through Tuesday, April 18.
Offering over 8,000 swimsuit options between style, color and size, Lands’ End remains a leading retailer in the swimwear market. The annual multi-day swim event will highlight iconic silhouettes such as the number one selling “tugless” swim collection while also introducing new prints inspired by archival Lands’ End designs. Beach towels, totes and cover-ups are also included in the 50% off promotion.
“We’re excited to announce our seventh annual swimsuit event,” said Kym Maas, Senior Vice President of Product and Merchandising at Lands’ End. “With a year-round demand in our swim business, our expansive swimwear collection is a cornerstone of Lands’ End. We take great pride in continually providing reliable, versatile, and solution-oriented products for our customers.”
