LXP Industrial Trust Named 2023 Green Lease Leader With Gold Recognition

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) (“LXP”), a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant warehouse/distribution real estate investments, today announced that it was named a 2023 Green Lease Leader, achieving a Gold recognition, by the Institution for Market Transformation (IMT) and the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Better Buildings Alliance during the Better Buildings, Better Plants Summit. Green Lease Leaders, which launched in 2014, sets standards for green leasing and recognizes landlords and tenants who modernize their leases by focusing on energy efficiency, cost-savings, air quality improvement and sustainability in buildings.



LXP’s Green Lease Leaders Gold recognition was achieved through its green leasing practices, specifically LXP’s disclosure of the policies and practices executed in leasing transactions and demonstration of compliance and implementation of prerequisites and credits pursued in obtaining green leases. To receive this recognition, LXP qualified for credits in energy efficiency and sustainability best practices, such as utility data tracking and sharing, cost recovery for capital improvements and sustainability training.

Leslie Moore, Senior Vice President and Director of ESG and Corporate Operations, commented, “We are thrilled to receive the 2023 Green Lease Leaders Gold recognition. At year-end 2022, LXP’s portfolio included approximately five million square feet of green leases. We are proud of this accomplishment, particularly given the net lease nature of most of our leases. We look forward to further increasing our green lease footprint through existing and new leases and remain committed to creating value through sustainable practices at LXP.”

ABOUT LXP INDUSTRIAL TRUST

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant warehouse and distribution investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its portfolio through acquisitions, development projects, and build-to-suit and sale/leaseback transactions. For more information or to follow LXP on social media, visit www.lxp.com.

