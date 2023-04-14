Submit Release
Online registration for the exchange of the Tiger and Rabbit Zodiac banknotes and the XXIV Olympic Winter Games banknotes commencing soon

MACAU, April 14 - The online registration for the exchange of the Tiger and Rabbit Zodiac banknotes and the previously issued XXIV Olympic Winter Games banknotes will commence at 9:00 am on 17 April 2023. Each Macao resident can conduct a single registration for the exchange via the Authority’s website, and the registration will end at 6:00 pm on 12 May 2023.

The Monetary Authority of Macao would like to remind those citizens who are interested in exchanging for the said banknotes to complete the registration process within the stipulated time period.  For enquiries, please call our hotline: 2856 5071 / 2856 5072, or browse our website ( https://registration.amcm.gov.mo/banknotes/terms_pt.html).

Online registration for the exchange of the Tiger and Rabbit Zodiac banknotes and the XXIV Olympic Winter Games banknotes commencing soon

