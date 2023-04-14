Renowned author Su Tong to give talk at UM

MACAU, April 14 - Su Tong, a renowned author, will give a talk titled ‘Ways into Creative Writing’ at the University of Macau (UM) on Tuesday 18 April to share his writing experience and skills.

Su Tong is an acclaimed author in China who holds several prestigious positions, including member of the Presidium of the Chinese Writers Association and distinguished professor at Beijing Normal University. He began his literary career during his university years, after graduating from the Chinese Department of Beijing Normal University in 1984. Over the years, he has written and published many novels, including Wives and Concubines, Petulia’s Rouge Tin, My Life as Emperor, Rice, The Boat to Redemption, and Shadow of the Hunter. Among them, Wives and Concubines and Petulia’s Rouge Tin have been adapted into film and television productions, generating significant social impact. He is a recipient of the fifth Lu Xun Literary Award. He also received the Man Asian Literary Prize for The Boat to Redemption and the Mao Dun Literature Prize for Shadow of the Hunter.

During the talk, Su will share his creative writing experience, techniques, and methods with UM faculty members, students, and the general public. Participants in the talk will have the opportunity to interact with this distinguished writer. The talk will begin at 3:30pm in the Student Activity Centre (E31-G001), UM. It will be conducted in Mandarin with simultaneous interpretation into English. Those who are interested please make a registration at https://forms.gle/Hhp2gNcY1iYYq63S8. For enquiries, please call 8822 4532 or email to bilingualcentre@um.edu.mo.

UM is dedicated to promoting students' literary competence and writing skills and has held various activities and competitions in recent years to help students broaden their horizons. Among them, the Portuguese Literary Review Writing Contest organised by the Chinese-Portuguese Bilingual Teaching and Training Centre and the A4 Fiction Contest organised by the Literature Club of UM Students’ Union aim to cultivate students’ literary appreciation skills and provide a platform for students to showcase their writing skills and creativity, respectively.