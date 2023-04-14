Foreign exchange reserves and nominal effective exchange rate index for the pataca – March 2023

MACAU, April 14 - The Monetary Authority of Macao announced today that the preliminary estimate of Macao SAR’s foreign exchange reserves amounted to MOP215.1 billion (USD26.60 billion) at the end of March 2023. The reserves decreased by 0.8% from the revised value of MOP216.9 billion (USD26.84 billion) for the previous month. Macao SAR’s foreign exchange reserves at end-March 2023 represented 10 times the currency in circulation or 84.1% of pataca M2 at end-February 2023.

The trade-weighted effective exchange rate index for the pataca rose 0.44 points month-on-month and 4.55 points year-on-year to 102.1 in March 2023, implying that overall speaking, the exchange rate of the pataca grew against the currencies of Macao’s major trading partners.