Tourist price index (TPI) for the 1st quarter of 2023

MACAU, April 14 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the Tourist Price Index (TPI) for the first quarter of 2023 grew by 18.16% year-on-year to 138.20, on account of higher hotel room rates and airfares. Among the various sections of goods and services, price index of Accommodation rose by 124.89% year-on-year, while the indices of Entertainment & Cultural Activities and Transport & Communications increased by 15.68% and 8.11% respectively.

In comparison with the fourth quarter of 2022, TPI for the first quarter of 2023 went up by 15.87%. Price indices of Accommodation and Entertainment & Cultural Activities rose by 126.39% and 16.50% respectively due to higher hotel room rates and dearer prices of fireworks and firecrackers. On the other hand, price index of Clothing & Footwear dropped by 3.56% owing to seasonal sale of winter clothing.

The average TPI for the last four quarters ended the first quarter of 2023 rose by 3.90% from the previous period. Price indices of Entertainment & Cultural Activities (+21.31%) and Accommodation (+14.65%) saw notable increases, and the indices of Food, Alcoholic Beverages & Tobacco (+4.27%) and Medicine & Personal Goods (+4.10%) recorded growth.

TPI reflects the price change of goods and services purchased by visitors. Sections of TPI goods and services are selected according to the consumption pattern of visitors, namely Food, Alcoholic Beverages & Tobacco; Clothing & Footwear; Accommodation; Restaurant Services; Transport & Communications; Medicine & Personal Goods; Entertainment & Cultural Activities; and Miscellaneous Goods.