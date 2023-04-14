Competition repertoire and age requirements announced for the 41st Macao Young Musicians Competition Registration through the “Macao One Account” to access for the convenience of the participants

MACAU, April 14 - The 41st Macao Young Musicians Competition, organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau, dedicated to the piano category, will be held from mid-July to mid-August this year, and the competition repertoire and age requirements for all competition categories have now been announced. In order to access the online registration system of the Competition, all interested participants must register through their account of the “Macao One Account”. All interested piano students who hold a Macao Resident Identity Card are welcome to visit the Macao Young Musicians Competition website at www.icm.gov.mo/CJMM for more details.

The Macao Young Musicians Competition has been continuously improving its competition system and has made adjustments to the “competition categories and pieces” this year, including the addition of free choice pieces to the “Piano Sonatina” in the elementary level, the “20th Century Piano Work” and “Chinese Composers Piano Work” in the intermediate level, and the “Piano Sonata”, “20th Century Piano Work”, and “Chinese Composers Piano Work” in the advanced level, as well as the change of compulsory pieces into free choice pieces for all categories of the “Piano Four-hands”. In addition, age requirements are also included in all competition categories. Specifically, participants in the elementary category must be born in or after 2010, those in the intermediate category must be born in or after 2006, and those in the advanced category must be born in or after 2002. Interested parties should take note of these requirements.

In support of the Macao SAR Government’s electronic service initiative and to facilitate registration, all interested participants must register through their account of the “Macao One Account” on the website of the Macao Young Musicians Competition and pay the fees by GovPay. Interested individuals are advised to open a personal account in the “Macao One Account” in advance. Institutions that are authorised to submit documents or make group registration on behalf of participants should open an entity account in “Macao One Account” in advance, and the review process for an entity account takes 15 working days. For more information, please contact Public Administration and Civil Service Bureau at 8866 8866 or go to Rua do Campo, n.º 162, Edifício Administração Pública, R/C, Macau.

The complete Rules and Regulations for the 41st Macao Young Musicians Competition will be published on the Competition website at www.icm.gov.mo/CJMM in May. For enquiries, please contact IC through tel. no. 8399 6849 during office hours or email to cjmm@icm.gov.mo.