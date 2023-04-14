Analytical Instrumentation Market Report 2023-2028: Outlook, Growth, Revenue and Demand

The global analytical instrumentation market size reached US$ 46.1 Bn in 2022. By 2028, It will reach US$ 69.2 Bn, exhibiting a at CAGR of 6.89% (2023-2028).

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, "Global Analytical Instrumentation Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Trends, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027", the global analytical instrumentation market size reached US$ 46.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 69.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.89% during 2023-2028.

Analytical instrumentation represents the study of identification, separation, and quantification of chemical components of natural and artificial materials. It is conducted by using high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC), total organic calorimeters and melting point analysis equipment, spectrophotometers and X-Ray diffractometers, friability testers, etc. Analytical instrumentation assists in the analysis of materials and the determination of their composition. It increases the accuracy of results by eliminating errors, owing to personal biases. Consequently, analytical instrumentation finds extensive applications in several sectors, such as chemical, pharmaceuticals, food processing, oil and gas, etc.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The widespread adoption of electron microscopy technologies to see structures at levels down to the atomic scale is primarily driving the analytical instrumentation market. Additionally, the launch of various favorable policies by government bodies across countries for pollution control is further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the growing utilization of gas chromatography in food safety testing, quantitative screening of environmental samples, complex molecular analysis, etc., is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

Moreover, the inflating need for analytical instruments in the manufacturing of electric vehicles, mobile phones, and energy systems to enhance storage potential and create a cleaner, efficient, and safer energy source is also positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the escalating demand for pharmaceutical biosimilars, phytopharmaceuticals, and regenerative medicines is anticipated to fuel the analytical instrumentation market over the forecasted period.

Analytical Instrumentation Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global analytical instrumentation market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Agilent Technologies Inc.

• Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

• Spectris plc

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Bruker Corporation

• Mettler Toledo

• PerkinElmer Inc.

• Shimadzu Corporation

• Waters Corporation.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global analytical instrumentation market based on product type, end user and region.

Breakup by Product Type:

• Chromatography

• Molecular Analysis Spectroscopy

• Elemental Analysis Spectroscopy

• Mass Spectroscopy

• Analytical Microscopes

• Others

Breakup by End User:

• Life Sciences

• Chemical and Petrochemical

• Material Sciences

• Food Testing

• Oil and Gas

• Water and Wastewater

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Porter's Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

