Culinary Tourism Market Outlook 2023-2028, Leading Companies, Emerging Growth Factors, Business Strategies, and Forecast

Culinary Tourism Market 2023

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled,“𝐂𝐮𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖,” the global culinary tourism market size reached 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟖𝟎𝟓.𝟗 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟐,𝟏𝟏𝟒.𝟐 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖, exhibiting a growth rate (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟕.𝟔𝟖% 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖. Culinary tourism is a type of travel that involves exploring the food and drink of a particular region, including visiting local markets, farms, and restaurants, and participating in cooking classes and tastings. It focuses on experiencing local cuisine and culture, as well as visiting more established food destinations. Culinary tourism promotes cultural exchange, stimulate local economies, preserve culinary traditions, preserve regional culinary heritage, and encourage sustainable agricultural practices by showcasing local food and drink. As a result, culinary tourism creates jobs and supports local businesses and support the economic growth of local communities.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭):https://www.imarcgroup.com/culinary-tourism-market/requestsample

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐮𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡:

The culinary tourism market is primarily driven by the growing preference towards unique and authentic food and beverage experiences, particularly local and regional cuisines among the consumers. This can be attributed to the increasing popularity of cooking shows and celebrity chefs leading to a higher interest in varied cuisines and cooking techniques. In line with this, the easy availability of information regarding culinary tourism destinations and experiences and promotion by businesses to a wider audience through social media is also propelling the market. Moreover, an enhanced focus on sustainable tourism and supporting local communities are resulting in the adoption of locally sourced and sustainable ingredients, thereby creating a positive market outlook. The market is further fueled by the increasing popularity of food festivals and events are opportunities for culinary tourism experiences and exposure to a variety of local and regional cuisines. Some of the other factors contributing to the market include rapid urbanization, the paradigm shift towards experiential travel, growing influence of cultural and ethnic diversity, globalization of food trade, and extensive research and development (R&D) activities.

𝐀𝐬𝐤 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐓𝐎𝐂 & 𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞: https://www.imarcgroup.com/culinary-tourism-market

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being:

• Abercrombie & Kent Group of Companies S.A.

• Butterfield and Robinson Inc.

• Classic Journeys LLC

• G Adventures

• Gourmet On Tour Ltd.

• Greaves Travel L.L.C.

• International Culinary Tours

• ITC Travel Group Limited

• The Ftc4Lobe Group

• Topdeck Travel Limited

• Tourradar

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

• Culinary Trials

• Cooking Classes

• Restaurants

• Food Festivals and Events

• Others

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐓𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

• Domestic

• International

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐠𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩:

• Baby Boomers

• Generation X

• Generation Y

• Generation Z

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐁𝐨𝐨𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠:

• Online Travel Agents

• Traditional Agents

• Direct Booking

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

• Market Performance

• Market Outlook

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:

• https://www.abnewswire.com/pressreleases/devops-market-size-2022-top-companies-share-industry-growth-overview-trends-and-analysis-report-by-2027_605172.html

•

https://www.abnewswire.com/pressreleases/mental-health-market-size-2022-top-companies-share-industry-trends-growth-overview-segmentation-and-analysis-report-by-2027_605175.html

•

https://www.abnewswire.com/pressreleases/meat-market-size-2022-top-brands-share-industry-growth-outlook-demand-marketing-strategies-analysis-report-by-2027_605169.html

•

https://www.abnewswire.com/pressreleases/electric-vehicle-ev-charging-station-market-size-2022-industry-analysis-growth-overview-and-forecast-report-by-2027_605177.html

• https://www.abnewswire.com/pressreleases/veterinary-medicine-market-report-20222027-industry-trends-growth-analysis-statistics-top-companies-share-and-forecast_606780.html

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.