MENA Small Cell 5G Network Market

Trend of remote work due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic is driving the deployment of 5G networks among industries across the globe boosts market growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, April 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " The MENA Small Cell 5G Networks Market to Reach USD 412.54 Million by 2030 | Top Players such - Huawei , ZTE and Nokia." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The MENA small cell 5G network market was valued at USD 13.42 million in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 412.54 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 40.9%.

Increase in network densification, rise in mobile data traffic, emergence of citizens broadband radio service (CBRS) band, surge in investment in 5G infrastructure by numerous countries, and rapid development of 5G infrastructure in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic drive the growth of the MENA small cell 5G network market.

The MENA small cell 5G network market is segmented into component, radio technology, frequency band, cell type, application, end user, and region. On the basis of component, the market is bifurcated into solution and services. Depending on radio technology, it is categorized into standalone and non-standalone. By frequency band, it is classified into low band, mid band, and millimeter wave. As per cell type, it is segregated into femtocells, picocells, and microcells. The applications covered in the study include indoor application and outdoor application. According to end user, the market is differentiated into residential, commercial, industrial, smart city, transportation & logistics, government & defense, and others. Country wise, it is analyzed across UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Turkey, Oman, Jordan, Morocco, Egypt, and Rest of MENA.

Based on radio technology, the standalone segment contributed to more than half of the total market revenue in 2020, and is anticipated to rule the roost by 2030. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 42.4% during the forecast period.

Based on component, the solution segment accounted for nearly two-thirds of the total market share in 2020, and is expected to lead the trail by the end of 2030. The services segment, on the other hand, would register the fastest CAGR of 42.6% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across Saudi Arabia held the major share in 2020, garnering around one-fourth of the MENA small cell 5G network market. Simultaneously, the market across Turkey would showcase the fastest CAGR of 46.4% from 2021 to 2030.

The List of companies profiled analyzed in the MENA small cell 5G network industry report include NEC Corporation, ATANDT Inc., Corning Incorporated, Cisco Systems Inc., Huawei Technologies Co Ltd., Casa Systems, ZTE Corporation, COMBA Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd., Nokia, and Ericsson.

Covid-19 Scenario:

● Rise in remote working trend and upsurge in mobile data traffic have made the public & private sectors in the majority of countries adopt 5G infrastructure. This, in turn, has boosted the MENA small cell 5G network market.

● This trend is pretty likely to continue post pandemic as well.

