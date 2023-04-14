Shipping Container Market Growth Factors, Statistics, Competitive Outlook, and Forecast Report 2023-2028

Shipping Container Market 2023

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled“𝐒𝐡𝐢𝐩𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖,” the global shipping container market size reached 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟏𝟎.𝟑 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach𝐔𝐒$ 𝟏𝟔.𝟒 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖, exhibiting a growth rate (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 𝟖.𝟎𝟐% 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖. A shipping container is a standardized steel box used for transporting goods by sea, land, or air. It is available in various sizes and is designed to be stacked on top of each other to maximize space on cargo ships or trucks. It comes in a variety of forms and materials, ranging from large reusable steel boxes used for intermodal shipments to ubiquitous corrugated boxes. It is built to withstand the rigors of transportation, with a durable steel frame and walls comprised of corrugated steel panels. It is also weather-resistant, with watertight seals and ventilation to prevent condensation. As a result, it is used for transporting a wide range of goods, from electronics and clothing to heavy machinery and vehicles.

𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝:

The increasing demand for cargo transportation through ships is driving the global market. Moreover, the expanding e-commerce sector is fuelling the demand for shipping containers, as more and more goods are being transported directly to consumers. Besides, the development of infrastructure, such as ports, railways, and highways, is also fuelling the demand. Furthermore, the growing adoption of IoT-connected devices by major shipping companies is assisting in the collection of a large amount of data during the entire transportation process. Other factors, including the rising in trade-related agreements and continuous technological advancements, are also influencing the market.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

• A.P. Moller – Maersk

• CARU Containers B.V

• China Eastern Containers

• COSCO SHIPPING Lines Co. Ltd. (China COSCO Shipping Corporation Limited)

• CXIC Group Containers Company Limited

• OEG Offshore Limited

• Ritveyraaj Cargo Shipping Containers

• SEA BOX Inc.

• Singamas Container Holdings Limited

• TLS Offshore Containers International

• W&K Containers Inc.

• YMC Container Solutions

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭:

• Dry Storage Containers

• Flat Rack Containers

• Refrigerated Containers

• Special Purpose Containers

• Others

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞:

• Small Containers (20 feet)

• Large Containers (40 feet)

• High Cube Containers

• Others

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

• Food and Beverages

• Consumer Goods

• Healthcare

• Industrial Products

• Vehicle Transport

• Others

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

• Market Performance

• Market Outlook

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

