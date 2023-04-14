VAT: Adoption of Draft Decree by Council of Government

MOROCCO, April 14 - The Council of Government approved, Thursday, the draft decree No. 2.23.335 amending and supplementing decree No. 2.06.574 of 10 Dou Al Hijja 1427 (December 31, 2006), on the application of the value added tax (VAT) provided for in Chapter III of the General Tax Code (CGI).

This project aims to amend and supplement Article 16 bis of decree No. 2.06.574 on the application of VAT, to simplify and clarify the procedures for exemption from VAT on the purchase of agricultural products and materials set out in Articles 5 ° I-92 and 15 °-123 of the CGI, said Minister Delegate for Relations with Parliament, Government Spokesman Mustapha Baitas at a press briefing after the Council of Government's meeting.

This draft decree specifies that domestic sales of products and equipment dedicated exclusively to agricultural purposes, which are exempt from VAT, in accordance with the provisions of Article 5 ° I-92 of the CGI, do not require the completion of any step, concluded Baitas.

MAP: 3 avril 2023