Almost 3 Million Tourists Visited Morocco in 2023's First 3 Months

MOROCCO, April 14 - Morocco welcomed 2.9 million tourists in the first three months of 2023, an increase of 17% compared to the same period of the reference year 2019, according to the Ministry of Tourism, Handicrafts and the Social and Solidarity Economy.

"Tourism in Morocco continues its ascent to unprecedented levels, as evidenced by the exceptional figures recorded at the end of March 2023," the ministry stressed in a statement.

Several major outbound markets are the bearers of this growth, in particular the Spanish, British, Italian and North American markets, which are recording growth of 45%, 28%, 9% and 5% respectively, according to the same source.

The Ministry has also assured that by 2023, the efforts made in terms of marketing and air connectivity will be reinforced.

In fact, and according to the 2023-2026 roadmap, 2023 will be a record year in terms of flight schedules, with the opening of 35 new routes this summer serving 8 Moroccan airports, which should allow for a good summer season, the statement concluded.

MAP: 13 avril 2023