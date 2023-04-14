9th Edition of Mohammed VI Prize for Moroccan Decorative Art on Paper

MOROCCO, April 14 - The Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs has announced that the period of submission of applications for the 9th edition of the Mohammed VI Prize for Moroccan decorative art on paper will run until August 11.

This annual award is an opportunity to pay tribute to the best Moroccan decorative artists and to those who have devoted themselves to the service of this art and have contributed to its promotion, said a statement by the Ministry.

Two prizes are awarded, namely the Mohammed VI prize for excellence (MAD 50,000) and the honorary Mohammed VI prize (50,000DH) which will be granted by the national commission to a renowned Moroccan decorator known for his/her contribution to the promotion, preservation and development of Moroccan decorative art on paper, said the same source.

The application form and the guide reference of the award can be withdrawn from the delegations of the Ministry or downloaded from its electronic portal www.habous.gov.ma, it added.

This award, held in accordance with the High Directives of HM King Mohammed VI, Commander of the Faithful, is based on the principle of respect for the specificities of Moroccan decorative art and supports the need to preserve this heritage, said the statement.

MAP: 13 avril 2023