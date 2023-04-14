Ice Cream Market Growth Outlook 2023-2028: Regional Insights, Leading Companies, Research Report, and Forecast

Ice Cream Market 2023

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “𝐈𝐜𝐞 𝐂𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖,” the global ice cream market size reached 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟕𝟎.𝟔 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach𝐔𝐒$ 𝟗𝟒.𝟑 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖, exhibiting a growth rate (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 𝟓.𝟏𝟒% 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖. Ice cream is a popular frozen dessert that is consumed by individuals of all ages. It is prepared by mixing cream, sugar, and flavors, and then freezing the mixture until it reaches a smooth and creamy consistency. It is widely available in countless varieties of flavors and styles, ranging from classic vanilla and chocolate to unique flavors like lavender or matcha green tea. The texture can also vary, with some ice cream being soft and creamy while others are hard and firm. It is generally enjoyed as a dessert, often served in cones or bowls with toppings, including hot fudge, sprinkles, and whipped cream. It can also be used to prepare milkshakes, floats, and sundaes, which are popular at ice cream shops and restaurants

.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐜𝐞 𝐂𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:

The global market is primarily driven by the rising consumption among the masses. This can be attributed to the changing dietary patterns and shifting lifestyle preferences of the masses. Along with this, numerous leading players are heavily investing in innovation and product development by introducing fat-free and less calorie content in cream variants in the market, which is gaining widespread prominence among individuals. Moreover, the proliferation of quick service restaurants (QSRs) and cafes are providing a boost to the sales of ice cream across the globe. Furthermore, easy product availability via online and offline channels and the advent of home delivery models are creating a positive market outlook.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

• Unilever

• Nestle

• Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group

• General Mills

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐅𝐥𝐚𝐯𝐨𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:

• Vanilla

• Chocolate

• Fruit

• Others

𝐂𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:

• Impulse Ice Cream

• Take-Home Ice Cream

• Artisanal Ice Cream

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:

• Cup

• Stick

• Cone

• Brick

• Tub

• Others

𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:

• Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• Ice Cream Parlors

• Online Stores

• Others

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

• Market Performance

• Market Outlook

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

