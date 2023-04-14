Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 1,578 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,430 in the last 365 days.

Vaisala's Interim Report January–March 2023 to be published on May 5, 2023

Vaisala Corporation

Press release

April 14, 2023, at 11:15 a.m. (EEST)

 

Vaisala's Interim Report January–March 2023 to be published on May 5, 2023

 

Vaisala Corporation will publish its Interim Report January–March 2023 on Friday, May 5, 2023, at about 9:00 a.m. (Finnish time). The report will be available at vaisala.com/investors. The President and CEO's presentation will be published by 2:00 p.m. on the same day at vaisala.com/investors.

 

Audiocast and conference call

An audiocast and a conference call for analysts, investors and media will be held in English on the same day starting at 2:00 p.m. (Finnish time). Numbers for conference call, during which questions may be presented, are:

 

Finland: +358 9 2319 5437

UK: +44 33 0551 0200

Sweden: +46 8 5052 0424

US: +1 786 697 3501

 

Password: Vaisala Q1

 

A link to the live audiocast will be available at vaisala.com/investors. A recording will be available on the website later the same day.

 

 

More information

Paula Liimatta, Business Controller and Head of Investor Relations

Tel. +358 40 580 3521

 

 

Distribution

Key media

vaisala.com

 

Vaisala is a global leader in weather, environmental and industrial measurement. Building on over 85 years of experience, Vaisala provides observations for a better world. We are a reliable partner for customers around the world, offering a comprehensive range of innovative observation and measurement products and services. Headquartered in Finland, Vaisala employs over 2,000 professionals worldwide and is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange. vaisala.com, twitter.com/VaisalaGroup, linkedin.com/vaisala


You just read:

Vaisala's Interim Report January–March 2023 to be published on May 5, 2023

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more