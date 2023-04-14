Biodetectors and Accessories Revenue to Attain US$ 47.1 Billion by 2032; Biodetection Instruments Hold 38% Share: Fact.MR

There were 1,588 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,561 in the last 365 days.
Rockville, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market for biodetectors and related products is anticipated to expand at a consistent CAGR of 12.6% from 2022 to 2032. By 2032, the market is expected to be valued over US$ 47.1 billion, up from US$ 12.7 billion in 2021. During the forecast period, there is expected to be an increase in biodetectors and accessories market demand as a result of growing pollution levels and the burden of airborne diseases.
Positive government initiatives and public awareness efforts in response to the growing trend of environmental degradation have created growth prospects for the biodetectors and accessory markets.
The outlook for the biodetectors and accessories market is likely to be enhanced by the increased risk of cardiovascular disease, arsenicosis, cancer, and chronic renal disease.
|Biodetectors and Accessories Market Scope
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Historic period
|2017-2021
|Forecast period
|2022-2032
|Growth momentum & CAGR
|Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.6%
|Market growth 2022-2032
|US$ 47.1 Billion
|Market structure
|Fragmented
|Regional analysis
|North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|Key countries
|US, Canada, UK, France, and Germany
|Competitive landscape
|Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|Key companies profiled
|Biodetection Instruments Inc., PositiveID Corporation, BioDetection Systems, Bertin Technologies, BBI Detection
|Market dynamics
|Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|Customization purview
|If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Drivers
Restraints
Key Market Trends
Competitive Landscape
Key players in the market are focusing on various strategies such as product launches, contracts, collaborations, and acquisitions to maintain a sustainable share of the market.
For instance,
The COVID-19 pandemic has driven significant demand for testing solutions, leading to the development of a range of COVID-19 testing kits and systems by companies such as Roche Diagnostics, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and others.
Key Segments
Key Questions Covered in the Biodetectors and Accessories Market Report
