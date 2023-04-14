Bio-Thera Solutions Announces BAT1006 Poster Presentations at the 2023 AACR Annual Meeting

Bio-Thera Solutions, Ltd. (SH: 688177), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, today announced the company will present one poster concerning Phase 1 clinical results for BAT1006 at the 2023 American Association for Cancer Research ("AACR") Annual Meeting taking place April 14 - April 19, 2023 in Orlando, Florida.

The poster, entitled "A Phase I study of BAT1006, a Novel Anti-HER2 Antibody, in Patients with Locally Advanced/Metastatic Solid Tumors," will highlight Phase I clinical data demonstrating the safety and efficacy of BAT1006 in HER2-positive cancer patients. An abstract of the presentation will be available on AACR website on the day of the presentation.

Presentation details are as follows:

Session Title: Phase I Clinical Trials Session Time: Tuesday Apr 18, 2023 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM Location: Orange County Convention Center, Poster Section 46 Poster Board Number: 2 Abstract Number: CT189

Copies of the poster will be made available on the Company's website after they are presented.

About BAT1006

BAT1006 is a HER2 extracellular domain II-targetd monoclonal antibody with enhanced antibody-dependent cell-mediated cytotoxicity (ADCC) effect aiming for HER2-positive locally advanced/metastatic solid tumors. After the dose escalation trial, dose expansion study of BAT1006 and combination therapy with other HER2-based therapy such as BAT8010 ADC will be initiated for the treatment of HER2-positive cancers.

About Bio-Thera Solutions

Bio-Thera Solutions, Ltd., a leading innovative, global biopharmaceutical company in Guangzhou, China, is dedicated to researching and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune, cardiovascular and eye diseases, and other severe and emerging unmet medical needs, as well as biosimilars for existing, branded biologics to treat a range of cancer and autoimmune diseases. As a leader in next generation antibody discovery and engineering, the company has advanced multiple candidates into late-stage development, including three approved products, QLETLI®, POBEVCY® and BAT1806 in China. In addition, the company has 25 promising candidates in clinical trials, focusing on immuno-oncology in the post-PD-1 era and targeted therapies such as ADCs. For more information, please visit www.bio-thera.com/en/ or follow us on Twitter (@bio_thera_sol) and WeChat (Bio-Thera).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to BAT1006 or the product pipelines in general of Bio-Thera Solutions. Readers are strongly cautioned that reliance on any forward-looking statements involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements include, among others, those containing "could," "may," "should," "will," "would," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "promising," "potentially," or similar expressions. They reflect the company's current views with respect to future events that are based on what the company believes are reasonable assumptions in view of information currently available to Bio-Thera Solutions, and are not a guarantee of future performance or developments. Actual results and events may differ materially from information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties inherent in pharmaceutical research and development, such as the uncertainties of pre-clinical and clinical studies, for example, the development processes could be lengthy and high in vitro affinity may not translate to desired results in vivo or successful clinical studies. Other risks and uncertainties include challenges in obtaining regulatory approvals, manufacturing, marketing, competition, intellectual property, product efficacy or safety, changes in global healthcare situation, changes in the company's financial conditions, and changes to applicable laws and regulations, etc. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as of the date of their initial publication. Unless required by laws or regulations, Bio-Thera Solutions undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in the company's views or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230414005179/en/