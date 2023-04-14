Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR)-T Cell Therapy Market to Exhibit an Incredible Growth of USD 5.35 Billion by 2030, Size, Share, Trends, Key Drivers, Demand and Opportunity Analysis

There were 1,586 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,569 in the last 365 days.
Data Bridge Market Research analyses the growth rate of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T cell therapy in the forecast period 2023-2030. The expected CAGR of the chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T cell therapy market is around 11.8% in the mentioned forecast period. The market was valued at USD 2.19 billion in 2022 and would grow to USD 5.35 billion by 2030. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.
Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T cell therapy is a kind of therapy wherein T-cells are taken from the patient with the addition of a special protein receptor on the T-cells that attack cancer cells. This therapy is widely used to treat certain blood cancers and is being studied in treating other types of cancer. Millions of CAR-T cells are grown on a large scale in the laboratory and then given to the patient through an infusion.
The growing number of cancer cases has been shown to increase the chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T cell therapy. According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), by 2040, cancer cases would increase by 27.5 million cancer diagnoses globally, and cancer death rates will rise by 16.3 million. Additionally, the rise in product approvals by the U.S. FDA makes the market lucrative for investments by the major market players.
Increasing investments in chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) cell therapy contribute to market growth. For instance, Blackstone stated that funds managed by Blackstone Life Sciences had committed USD 250 million in 2021 to launch a new autologous and allogeneic universal chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy company. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. and Cellex Cell Professionals GmbH accompanied this company. Thus, this factor boosts market growth.
The increasing number of cases of multiple myeloma is expected to witness significant growth. For instance, according to GLOBOCAN 2020, the expected number of new cases for multiple myeloma and immunoproliferative diseases in 2020 was around 176,000, and the number is anticipated to reach 290,000 by the year 2040. As per the same source, in 2021, a person was expected to have a 1 in 117 risks of being diagnosed with multiple myeloma by age 85. Thus, this factor helps in the growth of the market.
There is a surge in cancer cases globally. The increasing preference for Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T cell therapy amongst healthcare providers suffering from cancer is expected to bolster the market growth. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDCP), in the U.S. in 2019, 1,752,735 new cancer cases were witnessed, and 599,589 people died of cancer. For every 100,000 people, around 439 new cancer cases were recorded, and 146 people died of cancer. The increasing number of cancer cases is letting providers adopt more and more of this therapy due to its multiple benefits, which is expected to boost market growth.
The growing number of approvals is also leading to market growth. For instance, the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson reported the U.S.FDA approved CARVYKTI in 2022 for the treatment of adults suffering from relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM) after four or more prior lines of therapy, which includes an immunomodulatory agent, a proteasome inhibitor, and an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody. Thus, this boosts the market growth
Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR)-T Cell Therapy Market Regional Analysis/Insights:
The major countries covered in the chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T cell therapy market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America
North America dominates the market due to robust research and commercial base. Additionally, the increase in clinical trials being conducted for T-cell therapies will further increase the growth of the region's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T cell therapy market during the forecast period
Asia Pacific is projected to witness huge growth in the market because of the highest number of registered clinical trials associated with the therapies. Additionally, the substantial efforts on government investment and reforms are further estimated to boost the growth of the region's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T cell therapy market in the coming years
