Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 1,585 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,574 in the last 365 days.

MTCH SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Match Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 5, 2023

NEW YORK, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Match Group, Inc. MTCH.

To receive updates on the lawsuit, fill out the form:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/match-group-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=38223&from=4

This lawsuit is on behalf of a class of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Match common stock between November 3, 2021, through January 31, 2023.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until May 5, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Match Group, Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was not effectively executing on Tinder's new product initiatives; (2) as a result, the Company was not on track to deliver Tinder's planned product initiatives in 2022; and (3) therefore, defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (628) 895-0423
F: (212) 537-5887

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mtch-shareholder-alert-jakubowitz-law-reminds-match-shareholders-of-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-may-5-2023-301795267.html

SOURCE Jakubowitz Law

You just read:

MTCH SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Match Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 5, 2023

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more