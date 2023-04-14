Demand for Global Antifreeze Proteins Market Size to Surpass $15.12 Bn Growth by 2030, Exhibit a CAGR of 6.1% | Antifreeze Proteins Industry Trends, Share, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by Zion Market Research

Boston, MA, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled "Antifreeze Proteins Market By Type (Type I, Type III, Antifreeze Glycoproteins, And Others), By Form (Solid And Liquid), By End-Use (Medical, Cosmetics, Food, And Others), By Source (Fish, Plants, Insects, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030" in its research database.

"According to the latest research study, the demand of global Antifreeze Proteins Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 10.11 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 15.12 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.1% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030."

What is Antifreeze Proteins? How big is the Antifreeze Proteins Industry?

Report Overview:

The market for antifreeze proteins was estimated to be worth $10.11 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow to $15.12 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of roughly 6.1% between 2023 and 2030. The antifreeze proteins market research is a crucial resource for information on market growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and restraints on a global scale. The market by geography is covered in the antifreeze proteins industry study, along with a thorough analysis of the competitive environment. The paper also investigates the stakeholder and investor arena to assist businesses in making data-driven decisions.

Some mammals, fungi, bacteria, and plants create a class of polypeptides known as antifreeze proteins, also known as ice-structuring proteins. These polypeptides enable these creatures to endure conditions below the freezing point of water. According to reports, the antifreeze proteins bind to tiny ice crystals and aid in preventing their growth and recrystallization. To be clear, antifreeze proteins interact with mammalian cell membranes to shield them from harm caused by cold.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with a Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/antifreeze-proteins-market

(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2023 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 210+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2023

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Global Antifreeze Proteins Market: Growth Factors

Increasing understanding of the benefits provided by the product to drive global market trends

The global antifreeze proteins market will grow as antifreeze proteins are being used in frozen meals to maintain fresh food quality throughout shipping and storage. The demand for antifreeze proteins will increase due to a rise in public knowledge of their advantages. In addition, the increased use of antifreeze proteins in cryosurgery, vaccines, and organ transplants will increase demand for the product in the coming years. The demand for therapeutic therapy as a result of the rise in chronic conditions brought on by changing lifestyles is what is causing the global market to grow.

Also, new research and development initiatives in the field of molecular biology have expanded the use of antifreeze proteins in a variety of medical procedures, expanding the potential for the growth of the antifreeze proteins market globally. The pharmaceutical industry's widespread product adoption will hasten the expansion of the global market's size. The demand for healthy foods and beverages with protein components is expected to rise, which will accelerate the expansion of the global market.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/antifreeze-proteins-market

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 10.11 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 15.12 billion CAGR Growth Rate 6.1% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Beijing Huacheng Jinke Technology Co., Ltd., A/F Protein Inc., Kodera Herb Garden Co., Ltd, Unilever, Kaneka Corporation, Shanghai Yu Tao Industrial Co., Ltd., ProtoKinetix, Inc., Sirona Biochem, and Nichirei Corporation. Key Segment By Type, By Application, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Antifreeze Proteins Market: Segmentation Analysis

Form, end-use, source, type, and geography are the market segments used to segment the worldwide antifreeze proteins market.

The market for antifreeze proteins is segmented into solid and liquid categories based on shape. Also, the segment that led the form segment in 2022 is predicted to lead the segmental increase throughout the evaluation period, which is the solid segment. The rapid increase over the expected time frame may be attributed to the solid antifreeze proteins' simple handling and widespread use in cosmetic and healthcare items. Additionally, frozen meat, skin-lightening lotions and ice creams can all store antifreeze proteins in solid form.

The global antifreeze proteins market is divided into the medical, culinary, cosmetics, and other sectors based on the end use. Also, it is anticipated that the medical segment, which made up a significant portion of the worldwide industry in 2022, will rule the end-use segment over the anticipated time period. In addition, the product's great efficacy against bacteria, viruses, protozoa, and fungi prevalent on the human body and skin may account for the segment's increase during the projected timeframe. Antifreeze proteins can also lessen illnesses that affect the human body and skin.

The global market for antifreeze proteins is segmented into fish, insects, plants, and other sources. In addition, because to the segment's high concentration of antifreeze proteins relative to fish and plants, insects are anticipated to see the highest CAGR during the assessment period.

The antifreeze proteins market is segmented into type I, antifreeze glycoproteins, type III, and other categories based on type. Moreover, the type I segment is anticipated to have the greatest CAGR between 2023 and 2030. The large amount of the segment found in fish that thrive in cold temperatures and yeasts, as well as its application in medical and cosmetic items, may be contributing to the segment's rise over the period of the forecast.

The global Antifreeze Proteins market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Type I

Type III

Antifreeze Glycoproteins

Others

By Form

By End-Use

Medical

Cosmetics

Food

Others

By Source

Fish

Plants

Insects

Others

Browse the full "Antifreeze Proteins Market By Type (Type I, Type III, Antifreeze Glycoproteins, And Others), By Form (Solid And Liquid), By End-Use (Medical, Cosmetics, Food, And Others), By Source (Fish, Plants, Insects, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030"-Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/antifreeze-proteins-market

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Antifreeze Proteins market include -

Beijing Huacheng Jinke Technology Co. Ltd.

A/F Protein Inc.

Kodera Herb Garden Co. Ltd

Unilever

Kaneka Corporation

Shanghai Yu Tao Industrial Co. Ltd.

ProtoKinetix Inc.

Sirona Biochem

Nichirei Corporation.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Antifreeze Proteins market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 6.1% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Antifreeze Proteins market size was valued at around US$ 10.11 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 15.12 billion by 2030.

The global market is anticipated to record massive growth over the forecast period owing to the rise in the use of antifreeze proteins in frozen foods for retaining fresh food quality during transport & storage.

Based on type, the type I segment is predicted to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast timeline.

In terms of source, the insects segment is slated to record the highest CAGR over 2023-2030.

On basis of end-use, the medical segment is projected to account for the major share of the global market over 2023-2030.

Based on form, the solid segment is projected to contribute a major share of the global market over 2023-2030.

Region-wise, the North American antifreeze proteins market is projected to account for the highest growth during the assessment period.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/antifreeze-proteins-market

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Antifreeze Proteins industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Antifreeze Proteins Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Antifreeze Proteins Industry?

What segments does the Antifreeze Proteins Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Antifreeze Proteins Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Type, By Form, By End-Use, By Source, And By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/6249

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

Regional Analysis:

The North American sub-continent, which accounted for a major share of the global antifreeze proteins market in 2022, will retain its regional market domination in the upcoming years. The growth of the antifreeze proteins market in the Asia-Pacific region during the projected period can be owing to the presence of giant industry players in the countries such as Canada and the U.S. Apart from this, thriving healthcare, food, and cosmetics sectors in the region will accelerate the antifreeze proteins market expansion in the North American region.

Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific antifreeze proteins industry is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR over the projected timeframe. The regional market surge during 2023-2030 can be subject to the large-scale presence of world-leading vaccine producers in countries such as China and India. A strong consumer base found in the region will further contribute to the regional industry surge.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In the second half of 2020, Sirona Biochem Corporation, a Canada-based biotech firm, entered into a strategic partnership with a renowned pharmaceutical firm in Canada for testing the efficiency of antifreeze proteins on skin and dark spots on the human body. Such moves will boost the demand for antifreeze proteins across the globe.

In the first quarter of 2019, a German & Israeli research team studied the effect of antifreeze proteins in preventing food organisms from freezing. The move will help in exploring the use of antifreeze proteins in medical applications.

To know an additional revised 2023 list of market players, request a brochure of the report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/antifreeze-proteins-market

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

What are antifreeze proteins?

Which key factors will influence global antifreeze proteins market growth over 2023-2030?

What will be the value of the global antifreeze proteins market during 2023-2030?

What will be the CAGR value of the global antifreeze proteins market during 2023-2030?

Which region will record the highest growth in the antifreeze proteins market industry globally?

Which are the major players leveraging the global antifreeze proteins market growth?

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research:

Protein Engineering Market by Product Type (Instruments, Reagents, and Services & Software), by Technology (Rational Protein Design and Irrational Protein Design), by Protein Type (Monoclonal Antibodies, Insulin, Erythropoietin, Interferon, Colony Stimulating Factor, Growth Hormones, Coagulation Factor, Vaccines, and Others), and by End-User (Academic Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, and Contract Research Organizations): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2024: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/protein-engineering-market

Protein Chip Market By Product (Lab-On-Chip, Integrated System, Arrayers, and Microarrays System), By Technology (Analytical Microarrays, Functional Protein Microarrays, and Reverse Phase Protein Microarray), By Application (Diagnostics, Proteomics, Protein Functional Analysis, and Antibody Characterization), and By End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2025: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/protein-chip-market

Functional Proteins Market By Product (Hydrolysates, Whey Protein Concentrates, Whey Protein Isolates, Casein & Caseinates, Soy Protein And Others), By Form (Dry And Liquid) By Application (Functional Food, Functional Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Animal Nutrition, Sports Nutrition), By Source (Animal And Plant): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast, 2020 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/functional-proteins-market

Protein Hydrolysis Enzymes Market - By Source (Animal, Plant, And Micro-Organism) And By Application (Detergent & Cleansing, Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverages, Textile, And Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends And Forecast, 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/protein-hydrolysis-enzymes-market

Protein Films Market By End-User (Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverages), By Material (Corn Zein Films, Collagen Films, Casein Films, Mung Bean Protein Films, Soy Protein Films, Wheat Gluten Films, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/protein-films-market

Protein Shampoo Market: by Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets and Ecommerce Portals): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2016 - 2026.: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/protein-shampoo-market

Protein Ingredients Market by Source (Animal and Plant), by Application (Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Animal Feed, Infant Formulation, and Food & Beverages), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2017 – 2024: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/protein-ingredients-market

Organic Soy Protein Market By Type (Concentrates, Isolates, and Flour), By Product Form (Liquid and Dry), and By Application (Bakery & Confectionery, Infant Formula, Meat Alternatives, Dairy Alternatives, and Functional Foods): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2017–2024: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/organic-soy-protein-market

Algae Protein Market: by Product (Spirulina, Chlorella, and Others), By Source (Freshwater and Marine) and Source (Dietary Supplements, Food Products, Animal Feed, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 - 2026: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/algae-protein-market

Hemp Seed Protein Market by Form (Powdered Form and Liquid Form), by Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 - 2026: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/hemp-seed-protein-market

Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein Market: by Raw Material (Soy, Corn, Wheat, Pea, Rice, and Others), by End-Use (Food & Beverages Industry, Cosmetic & Personal Care Industry, and Pharmaceutical Industry) and by Form (Powder & Granules, Paste, and Liquid): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 - 2026: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/hydrolysed-vegetable-protein-market

About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client's/customer's conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zion_research

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/zionmarketresearch

Follow Us on Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/zionmarketresearch/

Follow Us on YouTube: https://youtu.be/Y0Yfi7N8zSs

Contact Us:

Rushikesh Dorge

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 7768 006 007

Web: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/

Blog: https://zmrblog.com/

Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazine, Case Study, or Media?