UnitedHealth Group Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

UnitedHealth Group UNH reported first quarter 2023 results reflecting consistent broad-based growth at Optum and UnitedHealthcare.
"Our strong, enterprise-wide growth this quarter is a direct result of our colleagues' unwavering commitment to offering more health services to more people and connecting consumers with greater access to high-quality, affordable care," said Andrew Witty, chief executive officer of UnitedHealth Group.
Growth in the first quarter was led by serving more people across the enterprise and the company's expanding capabilities to care for them more comprehensively. The company increased its full year net earnings outlook to $23.25 to $23.75 per share and adjusted net earnings to $24.50 to $25.00 per share.
|
Quarterly Financial Performance
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
March 31,
2023
|
March 31,
2022
|
December 31,
2022
|
|
Revenues
|
$91.9 billion
|
$80.1 billion
|
$82.8 billion
|
Earnings from Operations
|
$ 8.1 billion
|
$ 7.0 billion
|
$ 6.9 billion
|
Net Margin
|
6.1%
|
6.3%
|
5.8%
UnitedHealthcare provides health care benefits globally, serving individuals and employers, and Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries. UnitedHealthcare is dedicated to improving the value customers and consumers receive by improving health and wellness, enhancing the quality of care received, simplifying the health care experience and reducing the total cost of care.
|
Quarterly Financial Performance
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
March 31,
2023
|
March 31,
2022
|
December 31,
2022
|
|
Revenues
|
$70.5 billion
|
$62.6 billion
|
$63.0 billion
|
Earnings from Operations
|
$ 4.3 billion
|
$ 3.8 billion
|
$ 2.9 billion
|
Operating Margin
|
6.2%
|
6.1%
|
4.7%
Optum's health services businesses serve the global health care marketplace, including payers, care providers, employers, governments, life sciences companies and consumers. Using market-leading information, analytics and technology to yield clinical insights, Optum helps improve overall health system performance: optimizing care quality, reducing care costs and improving the consumer experience.
|
Quarterly Financial Performance
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
March 31,
2023
|
March 31,
2022
|
December 31,
2022
|
|
Revenues
|
$54.1 billion
|
$43.3 billion
|
$47.9 billion
|
|
Earnings from Operations
|
$ 3.7 billion
|
$ 3.2 billion
|
$ 4.0 billion
|
|
Operating Margin
|
6.9%
|
7.3%
|
8.3%
|
About UnitedHealth Group
UnitedHealth Group UNH is a health care and well-being company with a mission to help people live healthier lives and help make the health system work better for everyone through two distinct and complementary businesses. Optum delivers care aided by technology and data, empowering people, partners and providers with the guidance and tools they need to achieve better health. UnitedHealthcare offers a full range of health benefits, enabling affordable coverage, simplifying the health care experience and delivering access to high-quality care. Visit UnitedHealth Group at www.unitedhealthgroup.com and follow @UnitedHealthGrp on Twitter.
Earnings Conference Call
As previously announced, UnitedHealth Group will discuss the company's results, strategy and future outlook on a conference call with investors at 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time today. UnitedHealth Group will host a live webcast of this conference call from the Investor Relations page of the company's website (www.unitedhealthgroup.com). Following the call, a webcast replay will be on the Investor Relations page and at https://uhg.com/Replay through April 28, 2023. This earnings release and the Form 8-K dated April 14, 2023, can also be accessed from the Investor Relations page of the company's website.
Non-GAAP Financial Information
This news release presents non-GAAP financial information provided as a complement to the results provided in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial information to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is provided in the accompanying tables found at the end of this release.
Forward-Looking Statements
The statements, estimates, projections, guidance or outlook contained in this document include "forward-looking" statements which are intended to take advantage of the "safe harbor" provisions of the federal securities law. The words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "forecast," "outlook," "plan," "project," "should" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These statements may contain information about financial prospects, economic conditions and trends and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those that management expects, depending on the outcome of certain factors including: our ability to effectively estimate, price for and manage medical costs; new or changes in existing health care laws or regulations, or their enforcement or application; reductions in revenue or delays to cash flows received under government programs; changes in Medicare, the CMS star ratings program or the application of risk adjustment data validation audits; the DOJ's legal action relating to the risk adjustment submission matter; our ability to maintain and achieve improvement in quality scores impacting revenue; failure to maintain effective and efficient information systems or if our technology products do not operate as intended; cyberattacks, other privacy/data security incidents, or our failure to comply with related regulations; risks and uncertainties associated with our businesses providing pharmacy care services; competitive pressures, including our ability to maintain or increase our market share; changes in or challenges to our public sector contract awards; failure to achieve targeted operating cost productivity improvements; failure to develop and maintain satisfactory relationships with health care payers, physicians, hospitals and other service providers; the impact of potential changes in tax laws and regulations (including any increase in the U.S. income tax rate applicable to corporations); increases in costs and other liabilities associated with litigation, government investigations, audits or reviews; failure to manage successfully our strategic alliances or complete, manage or integrate strategic transactions; risks associated with public health crises arising from large-scale medical emergencies, pandemics, natural disasters and other extreme events; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; failure to attract, develop, retain, and manage the succession of key employees and executives; our investment portfolio performance; impairment of our goodwill and intangible assets; failure to protect proprietary rights to our databases, software and related products; downgrades in our credit ratings; and our ability to obtain sufficient funds from our regulated subsidiaries or from external financings to fund our obligations, maintain our debt to total capital ratio at targeted levels, maintain our quarterly dividend payment cycle, or continue repurchasing shares of our common stock.
This above list is not exhaustive. We discuss these matters, and certain risks that may affect our business operations, financial condition and results of operations, more fully in our filings with the SEC, including our reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. By their nature, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict or quantify. Actual results may vary materially from expectations expressed or implied in this document or any of our prior communications. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.
|UNITEDHEALTH GROUP
|Earnings Release Schedules and Supplementary Information
|Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
|- Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|- Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|- Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|- Supplemental Financial Information - Businesses
|- Supplemental Financial Information - Business Metrics
|- Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|UNITEDHEALTH GROUP
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|(in millions, except per share data)
|(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
March 31,
|
|
2023
|
|
|
2022
|
|Revenues
|Premiums
|
$
|
72,786
|
|
$
|
64,070
|
|Products
|
|
10,267
|
|
|
9,340
|
|Services
|
|
8,080
|
|
|
6,372
|
|Investment and other income
|
|
798
|
|
|
367
|
|Total revenues
|
|
91,931
|
|
|
80,149
|
|Operating costs
|Medical costs
|
|
59,845
|
|
|
52,523
|
|Operating costs
|
|
13,625
|
|
|
11,401
|
|Cost of products sold
|
|
9,405
|
|
|
8,487
|
|Depreciation and amortization
|
|
970
|
|
|
788
|
|Total operating costs
|
|
83,845
|
|
|
73,199
|
|Earnings from operations
|
|
8,086
|
|
|
6,950
|
|Interest expense
|
|
(754
|
)
|
|
(433
|
)
|Earnings before income taxes
|
|
7,332
|
|
|
6,517
|
|Provision for income taxes
|
|
(1,558
|
)
|
|
(1,369
|
)
|Net earnings
|
|
5,774
|
|
|
5,148
|
|Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|
(163
|
)
|
|
(121
|
)
|Net earnings attributable to UnitedHealth Group common shareholders
|
$
|
5,611
|
|
$
|
5,027
|
|Diluted earnings per share attributable to
|UnitedHealth Group common shareholders
|
$
|
5.95
|
|
$
|
5.27
|
|Adjusted earnings per share attributable to
|UnitedHealth Group common shareholders (a)
|
$
|
6.26
|
|
$
|
5.49
|
|Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding
|
|
943
|
|
|
954
|
|
(a) See page 6 for a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measure
|UNITEDHEALTH GROUP
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(in millions)
|(unaudited)
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
2023
|
2022
|Assets
|Cash and short-term investments
|
$
|
46,497
|
$
|
27,911
|Accounts receivable, net
|
|
22,414
|
|
17,681
|Other current assets
|
|
24,984
|
|
23,477
|Total current assets
|
|
93,895
|
|
69,069
|Long-term investments
|
|
46,884
|
|
43,728
|Other long-term assets
|
|
142,900
|
|
132,908
|Total assets
|
$
|
283,679
|
$
|
245,705
|Liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity
|Medical costs payable
|
$
|
31,809
|
$
|
29,056
|Short-term borrowings and current maturities of long-term debt
|
|
9,931
|
|
3,110
|Other current liabilities
|
|
74,742
|
|
57,071
|Total current liabilities
|
|
116,482
|
|
89,237
|Long-term debt, less current maturities
|
|
60,657
|
|
54,513
|Other long-term liabilities
|
|
15,918
|
|
15,608
|Redeemable noncontrolling interests
|
|
4,801
|
|
4,897
|Equity
|
|
85,821
|
|
81,450
|Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity
|
$
|
283,679
|
$
|
245,705
|UNITEDHEALTH GROUP
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|(in millions)
|(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
March 31,
|
|
2023
|
|
|
2022
|
|Operating Activities
|Net earnings
|
$
|
5,774
|
|
$
|
5,148
|
|Noncash items:
|Depreciation and amortization
|
|
970
|
|
|
788
|
|Deferred income taxes and other
|
|
(263
|
)
|
|
178
|
|Share-based compensation
|
|
362
|
|
|
299
|
|Net changes in operating assets and liabilities
|
|
9,484
|
|
|
(1,094
|
)
|Cash flows from operating activities
|
|
16,327
|
|
|
5,319
|
|Investing Activities
|Purchases of investments, net of sales and maturities
|
|
(2,319
|
)
|
|
(1,632
|
)
|Purchases of property, equipment and capitalized software
|
|
(760
|
)
|
|
(555
|
)
|Cash paid for acquisitions, net
|
|
(7,826
|
)
|
|
(1,231
|
)
|Other, net
|
|
(115
|
)
|
|
(255
|
)
|Cash flows used for investing activities
|
|
(11,020
|
)
|
|
(3,673
|
)
|Financing Activities
|Common share repurchases
|
|
(2,000
|
)
|
|
(2,500
|
)
|Dividends paid
|
|
(1,537
|
)
|
|
(1,363
|
)
|Net change in short-term borrowings and long-term debt
|
|
12,375
|
|
|
2,048
|
|Other, net
|
|
4,352
|
|
|
4,119
|
|Cash flows from financing activities
|
|
13,190
|
|
|
2,304
|
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|
|
51
|
|
|
157
|
|Increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
18,548
|
|
|
4,107
|
|Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|
|
23,365
|
|
|
21,375
|
|Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|
$
|
41,913
|
|
$
|
25,482
|
|UNITEDHEALTH GROUP
|SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION - BUSINESSES
|(in millions, except percentages)
|(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
March 31,
|
|
2023
|
|
2022
|Revenues
|UnitedHealthcare
|
$
|
70,468
|
|
$
|
62,595
|
|Optum
|
|
54,059
|
|
|
43,259
|
|Eliminations
|
|
(32,596
|
)
|
|
(25,705
|
)
|Total consolidated revenues
|
$
|
91,931
|
|
$
|
80,149
|
|Earnings from Operations
|UnitedHealthcare
|
$
|
4,343
|
|
$
|
3,798
|
|Optum (a)
|
|
3,743
|
|
|
3,152
|
|Total consolidated earnings from operations
|
$
|
8,086
|
|
$
|
6,950
|
|Operating Margin
|UnitedHealthcare
|
|
6.2
|
%
|
|
6.1
|
%
|Optum
|
|
6.9
|
%
|
|
7.3
|
%
|Consolidated operating margin
|
|
8.8
|
%
|
|
8.7
|
%
|Revenues
|UnitedHealthcare Employer & Individual - Domestic
|
$
|
16,544
|
|
$
|
15,822
|
|UnitedHealthcare Employer & Individual - Global
|
|
2,163
|
|
|
2,133
|
|UnitedHealthcare Employer & Individual - Total
|
|
18,707
|
|
|
17,955
|
|UnitedHealthcare Medicare & Retirement
|
|
33,006
|
|
|
29,100
|
|UnitedHealthcare Community & State
|
|
18,755
|
|
|
15,540
|
|Optum Health
|
$
|
23,004
|
|
$
|
16,682
|
|Optum Insight
|
|
4,496
|
|
|
3,219
|
|Optum Rx
|
|
27,418
|
|
|
23,911
|
|Optum eliminations
|
|
(859
|
)
|
|
(553
|
)
|
(a) Earnings from operations for Optum for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 included $1,776 and $1,366 for Optum Health; $907 and $847 for Optum Insight; and $1,060 and $939 for Optum Rx, respectively.
|UNITEDHEALTH GROUP
|SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION - BUSINESS METRICS
|UNITEDHEALTHCARE CUSTOMER PROFILE
|(in thousands)
|People Served
|March 31, 2023
|December 31, 2022
|March 31, 2022
|Commercial - Domestic:
|Risk-based
|
|
8,025
|
8,045
|
7,950
|Fee-based
|
|
19,325
|
18,640
|
18,460
|Total Commercial - Domestic
|
27,350
|
26,685
|
26,410
|Medicare Advantage
|
7,545
|
7,105
|
6,890
|Medicaid
|
8,380
|
8,170
|
7,810
|Medicare Supplement (Standardized
|
|
4,320
|
|
4,375
|
|
4,355
|Total Community and Senior
|
20,245
|
19,650
|
19,055
|
Total UnitedHealthcare - Domestic Medical
|
47,595
|
46,335
|
45,465
|Commerical - Global
|
5,295
|
5,360
|
5,500
|Total UnitedHealthcare - Medical
|
52,890
|
51,695
|
50,965
|Supplemental Data
|Medicare Part D stand-alone
|
3,380
|
3,295
|
3,360
|OPTUM PERFORMANCE METRICS
|March 31, 2023
|December 31, 2022
|March 31, 2022
|Optum Health Consumers Served (in millions)
|
|
103
|
|
102
|
|
100
|Optum Insight Contract Backlog (in billions)
|
$
|
30.7
|
$
|
30.0
|
$
|
22.8
|Optum Rx Quarterly Adjusted Scripts (in millions)
|
|
378
|
|
370
|
|
352
|Note: UnitedHealth Group served 152 million unique individuals across all businesses at March 31, 2023.
|UNITEDHEALTH GROUP
|RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
|(in millions, except per share data)
|(unaudited)
|ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE(a)
|Three Months Ended
March 31,
|Projected Year Ended
December 31,
|
|
2023
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2023
|
|GAAP net earnings attributable to UnitedHealth Group common shareholders
|
$
|
5,611
|
$
|
5,027
|$21,800 - $22,400
|Intangible amortization
|
388
|
281
|~1,565
|Tax effect of intangible amortization
|
|
(96
|
)
|
(69
|
)
|~(390)
|Adjusted net earnings attributable to UnitedHealth Group common shareholders
|
$
|
5,903
|
$
|
5,239
|$22,975 - $23,575
|GAAP diluted earnings per share
|
$
|
5.95
|
$
|
5.27
|$23.25 - $23.75
|Intangible amortization per share
|
0.41
|
0.29
|~1.65
|Tax effect per share of intangible amortization
|
(0.10
|
)
|
(0.07
|
)
|~(0.40)
|Adjusted diluted earnings per share
|
$
|
6.26
|
|
$
|
5.49
|
|$24.50 - $25.00
|ADJUSTED CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATIONS(a)
|Three Months Ended
March 31, 2023
|GAAP cash flows from operations
|
$
|
16,327
|Less: April CMS premium payments received in March
|
(11,196
|
)
|Adjusted cash flows from operations
|
$
|
5,131
|
|(a)
|Adjusted net earnings per share and adjusted cash flows from operations are non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Adjusted net earnings per share excludes from the relevant GAAP metric, as applicable, intangible amortization and other items, if any, that do not relate to the Company's underlying business performance. Management believes that the use of adjusted net earnings per share provides investors and management useful information about the earnings impact of acquisition-related intangible asset amortization. As amortization fluctuates based on the size and timing of the Company's acquisition activity, management believes this exclusion provides a more useful comparison of the Company's underlying business performance and trends from period to period. While intangible assets contribute to the Company's revenue generation, the intangible amortization is not directly related. Therefore, the related revenues are included in adjusted earnings per share.
Management believes the use of adjusted cash flows from operations provides investors and management with useful information to compare our cash flows from operations for the current period to other periods, when the Company does not receive its monthly payment from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) in the applicable quarter. CMS generally remits their monthly payments on the first calendar day of the applicable month. However, if the first calendar day of the month falls on a weekend or a holiday, CMS has typically paid the Company on the last business day of the preceding calendar month. Adjusted cash flows from operating activities presents operating cash flows assuming all CMS payments were received on the first calendar day of the applicable month.
