UnitedHealth Group Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

Revenues of $91.9 Billion, Grew 15% Year-Over-Year

Earnings from Operations Grew 16%

Cash Flows from Operations were $16.3 Billion; Adjusted Cash Flows from Operations were $5.1 Billion

Earnings were $5.95 Per Share, Adjusted Earnings $6.26 Per Share

UnitedHealth Group UNH reported first quarter 2023 results reflecting consistent broad-based growth at Optum and UnitedHealthcare.

"Our strong, enterprise-wide growth this quarter is a direct result of our colleagues' unwavering commitment to offering more health services to more people and connecting consumers with greater access to high-quality, affordable care," said Andrew Witty, chief executive officer of UnitedHealth Group.

Growth in the first quarter was led by serving more people across the enterprise and the company's expanding capabilities to care for them more comprehensively. The company increased its full year net earnings outlook to $23.25 to $23.75 per share and adjusted net earnings to $24.50 to $25.00 per share.

Quarterly Financial Performance Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2022 Revenues $91.9 billion $80.1 billion $82.8 billion Earnings from Operations $ 8.1 billion $ 7.0 billion $ 6.9 billion Net Margin 6.1% 6.3% 5.8%

UnitedHealth Group's first quarter 2023 revenues grew 15% to $91.9 billion year-over-year, including diversified double-digit growth at both Optum and UnitedHealthcare.

First quarter 2023 earnings from operations were $8.1 billion, an increase of 16%, with strong contributions from both Optum and UnitedHealthcare. Year-over-year earnings growth was led by Optum Health as a result of its growing positive impact in serving patients with value-based care services.

The first quarter 2023 medical care ratio at 82.2% compared to 82% last year, due to business mix. Days claims payable were 47.8, compared to 49.9 in the fourth quarter 2022 and 49.1 in the first quarter 2022. Favorable medical reserve development in the first quarter of $470 million compared to $620 million in the fourth quarter 2022 and $290 million in the year ago first quarter.

The first quarter 2023 operating cost ratio of 14.8% increased from 14.2% in 2022 due to business mix and the company's continued investments to accelerate and support future growth opportunities, partially offset by continued productivity advances.

Cash flows from operations for the first quarter 2023 were $16.3 billion or 2.8-times net income. Excluding the impact of April CMS payments received at the end of March, adjusted cash flows from operations were $5.1 billion or 0.9-times net income, consistent with the company's outlook. The company returned $3.5 billion to shareholders in the first quarter through dividends and share repurchases. Return on equity of 28.2% in the quarter reflected the company's consistent and diverse earnings profile and efficient capital structure.

UnitedHealthcare provides health care benefits globally, serving individuals and employers, and Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries. UnitedHealthcare is dedicated to improving the value customers and consumers receive by improving health and wellness, enhancing the quality of care received, simplifying the health care experience and reducing the total cost of care.

Quarterly Financial Performance Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2022 Revenues $70.5 billion $62.6 billion $63.0 billion Earnings from Operations $ 4.3 billion $ 3.8 billion $ 2.9 billion Operating Margin 6.2% 6.1% 4.7%

UnitedHealthcare first quarter revenues grew 13% to $70.5 billion and operating earnings grew 14% to $4.3 billion, reflecting growth in the number of people served.

In the first quarter of 2023, UnitedHealthcare grew to serve nearly 2 million more people than a year ago, with broad-based growth across the company's commercial, community-based and senior benefit offerings. The number of consumers served with domestic commercial benefit offerings grew 665,000 in the first quarter 2023 compared to year-end 2022, reflecting continued focus on innovative, affordable, consumer-centric benefit plans. Recent Medicaid contract awards in Indiana and Texas will expand the products and geographies served. UnitedHealthcare is pacing strongly to its outlook for another year of market-leading growth in serving more people through its Medicare Advantage offerings.

Optum's health services businesses serve the global health care marketplace, including payers, care providers, employers, governments, life sciences companies and consumers. Using market-leading information, analytics and technology to yield clinical insights, Optum helps improve overall health system performance: optimizing care quality, reducing care costs and improving the consumer experience.

Quarterly Financial Performance Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2022 Revenues $54.1 billion $43.3 billion $47.9 billion Earnings from Operations $ 3.7 billion $ 3.2 billion $ 4.0 billion Operating Margin 6.9% 7.3% 8.3%

Optum first quarter revenues grew 25% to $54.1 billion and operating earnings grew 19% to $3.7 billion.

Optum Health revenue per consumer served increased 34% over the year ago quarter, driven by growth in people served under value-based care arrangements. The results reflect continued expansion of the care services offered to meet patients' care needs across at-home, digital and in-clinic settings.

Optum Insight's revenue backlog increased by 35% to $30.7 billion, compared to a year ago, driven by the addition of Change Healthcare and growth in comprehensive managed services offerings for health systems. Optum Insight continues to accelerate its integration activities and investments in services, capabilities and product offerings to care providers and health plans.

Optum Rx's revenue growth of 15% in the first quarter resulted from advances in serving new clients and further expansion of its specialty and community-based pharmacy offerings. Adjusted scripts grew to 378 million compared to 352 million last year.

UnitedHealth Group UNH is a health care and well-being company with a mission to help people live healthier lives and help make the health system work better for everyone through two distinct and complementary businesses. Optum delivers care aided by technology and data, empowering people, partners and providers with the guidance and tools they need to achieve better health. UnitedHealthcare offers a full range of health benefits, enabling affordable coverage, simplifying the health care experience and delivering access to high-quality care. Visit UnitedHealth Group at www.unitedhealthgroup.com and follow @UnitedHealthGrp on Twitter.

This news release presents non-GAAP financial information provided as a complement to the results provided in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial information to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is provided in the accompanying tables found at the end of this release.

The statements, estimates, projections, guidance or outlook contained in this document include "forward-looking" statements which are intended to take advantage of the "safe harbor" provisions of the federal securities law. The words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "forecast," "outlook," "plan," "project," "should" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These statements may contain information about financial prospects, economic conditions and trends and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those that management expects, depending on the outcome of certain factors including: our ability to effectively estimate, price for and manage medical costs; new or changes in existing health care laws or regulations, or their enforcement or application; reductions in revenue or delays to cash flows received under government programs; changes in Medicare, the CMS star ratings program or the application of risk adjustment data validation audits; the DOJ's legal action relating to the risk adjustment submission matter; our ability to maintain and achieve improvement in quality scores impacting revenue; failure to maintain effective and efficient information systems or if our technology products do not operate as intended; cyberattacks, other privacy/data security incidents, or our failure to comply with related regulations; risks and uncertainties associated with our businesses providing pharmacy care services; competitive pressures, including our ability to maintain or increase our market share; changes in or challenges to our public sector contract awards; failure to achieve targeted operating cost productivity improvements; failure to develop and maintain satisfactory relationships with health care payers, physicians, hospitals and other service providers; the impact of potential changes in tax laws and regulations (including any increase in the U.S. income tax rate applicable to corporations); increases in costs and other liabilities associated with litigation, government investigations, audits or reviews; failure to manage successfully our strategic alliances or complete, manage or integrate strategic transactions; risks associated with public health crises arising from large-scale medical emergencies, pandemics, natural disasters and other extreme events; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; failure to attract, develop, retain, and manage the succession of key employees and executives; our investment portfolio performance; impairment of our goodwill and intangible assets; failure to protect proprietary rights to our databases, software and related products; downgrades in our credit ratings; and our ability to obtain sufficient funds from our regulated subsidiaries or from external financings to fund our obligations, maintain our debt to total capital ratio at targeted levels, maintain our quarterly dividend payment cycle, or continue repurchasing shares of our common stock.

This above list is not exhaustive. We discuss these matters, and certain risks that may affect our business operations, financial condition and results of operations, more fully in our filings with the SEC, including our reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. By their nature, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict or quantify. Actual results may vary materially from expectations expressed or implied in this document or any of our prior communications. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP Earnings Release Schedules and Supplementary Information Quarter Ended March 31, 2023 - Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations - Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets - Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows - Supplemental Financial Information - Businesses - Supplemental Financial Information - Business Metrics - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023 2022 Revenues Premiums $ 72,786 $ 64,070 Products 10,267 9,340 Services 8,080 6,372 Investment and other income 798 367 Total revenues 91,931 80,149 Operating costs Medical costs 59,845 52,523 Operating costs 13,625 11,401 Cost of products sold 9,405 8,487 Depreciation and amortization 970 788 Total operating costs 83,845 73,199 Earnings from operations 8,086 6,950 Interest expense (754 ) (433 ) Earnings before income taxes 7,332 6,517 Provision for income taxes (1,558 ) (1,369 ) Net earnings 5,774 5,148 Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests (163 ) (121 ) Net earnings attributable to UnitedHealth Group common shareholders $ 5,611 $ 5,027 Diluted earnings per share attributable to UnitedHealth Group common shareholders $ 5.95 $ 5.27 Adjusted earnings per share attributable to UnitedHealth Group common shareholders (a) $ 6.26 $ 5.49 Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding 943 954 (a) See page 6 for a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measure

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in millions) (unaudited) March 31, December 31, 2023 2022 Assets Cash and short-term investments $ 46,497 $ 27,911 Accounts receivable, net 22,414 17,681 Other current assets 24,984 23,477 Total current assets 93,895 69,069 Long-term investments 46,884 43,728 Other long-term assets 142,900 132,908 Total assets $ 283,679 $ 245,705 Liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity Medical costs payable $ 31,809 $ 29,056 Short-term borrowings and current maturities of long-term debt 9,931 3,110 Other current liabilities 74,742 57,071 Total current liabilities 116,482 89,237 Long-term debt, less current maturities 60,657 54,513 Other long-term liabilities 15,918 15,608 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 4,801 4,897 Equity 85,821 81,450 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity $ 283,679 $ 245,705

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in millions) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023 2022 Operating Activities Net earnings $ 5,774 $ 5,148 Noncash items: Depreciation and amortization 970 788 Deferred income taxes and other (263 ) 178 Share-based compensation 362 299 Net changes in operating assets and liabilities 9,484 (1,094 ) Cash flows from operating activities 16,327 5,319 Investing Activities Purchases of investments, net of sales and maturities (2,319 ) (1,632 ) Purchases of property, equipment and capitalized software (760 ) (555 ) Cash paid for acquisitions, net (7,826 ) (1,231 ) Other, net (115 ) (255 ) Cash flows used for investing activities (11,020 ) (3,673 ) Financing Activities Common share repurchases (2,000 ) (2,500 ) Dividends paid (1,537 ) (1,363 ) Net change in short-term borrowings and long-term debt 12,375 2,048 Other, net 4,352 4,119 Cash flows from financing activities 13,190 2,304 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 51 157 Increase in cash and cash equivalents 18,548 4,107 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 23,365 21,375 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 41,913 $ 25,482

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION - BUSINESSES (in millions, except percentages) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023 2022 Revenues UnitedHealthcare $ 70,468 $ 62,595 Optum 54,059 43,259 Eliminations (32,596 ) (25,705 ) Total consolidated revenues $ 91,931 $ 80,149 Earnings from Operations UnitedHealthcare $ 4,343 $ 3,798 Optum (a) 3,743 3,152 Total consolidated earnings from operations $ 8,086 $ 6,950 Operating Margin UnitedHealthcare 6.2 % 6.1 % Optum 6.9 % 7.3 % Consolidated operating margin 8.8 % 8.7 % Revenues UnitedHealthcare Employer & Individual - Domestic $ 16,544 $ 15,822 UnitedHealthcare Employer & Individual - Global 2,163 2,133 UnitedHealthcare Employer & Individual - Total 18,707 17,955 UnitedHealthcare Medicare & Retirement 33,006 29,100 UnitedHealthcare Community & State 18,755 15,540 Optum Health $ 23,004 $ 16,682 Optum Insight 4,496 3,219 Optum Rx 27,418 23,911 Optum eliminations (859 ) (553 ) (a) Earnings from operations for Optum for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 included $1,776 and $1,366 for Optum Health; $907 and $847 for Optum Insight; and $1,060 and $939 for Optum Rx, respectively.

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION - BUSINESS METRICS UNITEDHEALTHCARE CUSTOMER PROFILE (in thousands) People Served March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 Commercial - Domestic: Risk-based 8,025 8,045 7,950 Fee-based 19,325 18,640 18,460 Total Commercial - Domestic 27,350 26,685 26,410 Medicare Advantage 7,545 7,105 6,890 Medicaid 8,380 8,170 7,810 Medicare Supplement (Standardized 4,320 4,375 4,355 Total Community and Senior 20,245 19,650 19,055 Total UnitedHealthcare - Domestic Medical 47,595 46,335 45,465 Commerical - Global 5,295 5,360 5,500 Total UnitedHealthcare - Medical 52,890 51,695 50,965 Supplemental Data Medicare Part D stand-alone 3,380 3,295 3,360 OPTUM PERFORMANCE METRICS March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 Optum Health Consumers Served (in millions) 103 102 100 Optum Insight Contract Backlog (in billions) $ 30.7 $ 30.0 $ 22.8 Optum Rx Quarterly Adjusted Scripts (in millions) 378 370 352 Note: UnitedHealth Group served 152 million unique individuals across all businesses at March 31, 2023.

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited) ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE(a) Three Months Ended

March 31, Projected Year Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 GAAP net earnings attributable to UnitedHealth Group common shareholders $ 5,611 $ 5,027 $21,800 - $22,400 Intangible amortization 388 281 ~1,565 Tax effect of intangible amortization (96 ) (69 ) ~(390) Adjusted net earnings attributable to UnitedHealth Group common shareholders $ 5,903 $ 5,239 $22,975 - $23,575 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 5.95 $ 5.27 $23.25 - $23.75 Intangible amortization per share 0.41 0.29 ~1.65 Tax effect per share of intangible amortization (0.10 ) (0.07 ) ~(0.40) Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 6.26 $ 5.49 $24.50 - $25.00 ADJUSTED CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATIONS(a) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023 GAAP cash flows from operations $ 16,327 Less: April CMS premium payments received in March (11,196 ) Adjusted cash flows from operations $ 5,131

(a) Adjusted net earnings per share and adjusted cash flows from operations are non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted net earnings per share excludes from the relevant GAAP metric, as applicable, intangible amortization and other items, if any, that do not relate to the Company's underlying business performance. Management believes that the use of adjusted net earnings per share provides investors and management useful information about the earnings impact of acquisition-related intangible asset amortization. As amortization fluctuates based on the size and timing of the Company's acquisition activity, management believes this exclusion provides a more useful comparison of the Company's underlying business performance and trends from period to period. While intangible assets contribute to the Company's revenue generation, the intangible amortization is not directly related. Therefore, the related revenues are included in adjusted earnings per share. Management believes the use of adjusted cash flows from operations provides investors and management with useful information to compare our cash flows from operations for the current period to other periods, when the Company does not receive its monthly payment from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) in the applicable quarter. CMS generally remits their monthly payments on the first calendar day of the applicable month. However, if the first calendar day of the month falls on a weekend or a holiday, CMS has typically paid the Company on the last business day of the preceding calendar month. Adjusted cash flows from operating activities presents operating cash flows assuming all CMS payments were received on the first calendar day of the applicable month.

