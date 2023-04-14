Set-Top Box Market Dynamic Growth Factors, Regional Insights, In Depth Analysis of Key Drivers 2023-2028

Set-Top Box Market 2023

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “𝐒𝐞𝐭-𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐁𝐨𝐱 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖,” the global set-top box market size reached 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟐𝟑.𝟐 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟐𝟓.𝟓 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖, exhibiting a growth rate (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 𝟏.𝟓% 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖. A set-top box (STB), alternatively referred to as a set-top unit, represents hardware devices that receive, decode, and display signals from digital television (DTV) broadcasts on television. Some of the common product types include cable STB, satellite STB, digital terrestrial television (DTT) STB, internet protocol (IP) STB, over-the-top (OTT) STB, etc. These set-top box variants include a web browser, random access memory (RAM), moving picture experts group (MPEG) decoder chip, and an operating system that coordinates access to files, interfaces, programs, and services. They can perform complex functions such as video conferencing, video-on-demand, home networking, and internet protocol (IP) telephony. Consequently, set-top box solutions find widespread applications across residential and commercial sectors across the globe.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐞𝐭-𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐁𝐨𝐱 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡:

The elevating digitization of television networks and the growing advancements in digital broadcast technologies are primarily driving the set-top box market. Additionally, the shifting consumer preferences toward seamless, high-quality video streaming and value-added services, including channel pack subscriptions, high definition (HD) channels, interactive videos, etc., are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Besides this, the increasing affordability of smart TVs and the expanding proliferation of OTT media services that allow viewers to access the content of their choice without paying any additional fee are also positively influencing the global market. Moreover, the implementation of various policies by governmental bodies across countries mandating the installation of set-top boxes is further stimulating the market growth. Apart from this, the introduction of motion sensors, the internet of things (IoT), Bluetooth connectivity, interactive gaming platforms, virtual reality, artificial intelligence (AI), etc., is expected to propel the set-top box market over the forecasted period.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

• ARRIS International

• HUMAX Electronics

• DISH Network

• Roku

• Huawei Technologies Co.

• Technicolor

• Apple Inc.

• Google Inc.

• Samsung Group

• EchoStar Corporation

• Skyworth Digital

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

• Cable STB

• Satellite STB

• Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) STB

• Internet Protocol (IP) STB

• Over-The-Top (OTT) STB

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

• HD (High Definition)

• SD (Standard Definition)

• UHD (Ultra-High Definition)

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫:

• Residential

• Commercial

• Others

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

• PayTV

• Free-to-Air

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

• Online Distribution

• Offline Distribution

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

• Market Performance

• Market Outlook

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

