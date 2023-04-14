Diesel Genset Market Is Expected to Grow At 8.70% CAGR From 2023 To 2030, Driven By Need For Uninterrupted Power Supply
The diesel genset market is also driven by increasing investments in infrastructure development, particularly in the construction and manufacturing sectorsNEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, April 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Diesel Genset Industry Overview:
The Diesel Genset Market is predicted to reach valuation of USD 30.81 billion, with a healthy CAGR of 8.70% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2030.
The factors such as rising power outages owing to extreme weather conditions have positively impacted the business scenario all over the world amid the novel coronavirus outbreak. In the case of point, as per the U.S. Energy Information Administration, Hurricane Michael caused extensive power outages in the year 2018 and affected over 1.7 million customers across 6 U.S. states. In fact, strengthening consumer propensity & awareness toward reliable and affordable backup power solutions will complement the product demand in the coming years.
Market Research Future Insights:
A diesel genset is a type of generator that uses a diesel engine to generate electricity. The engine drives an alternator that produces electrical power, which can be used as a backup power source in case of a power outage or off-grid applications. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the diesel genset market, with both positive and negative effects. On the one hand, the lockdowns and restrictions on movement have led to a decrease in demand for diesel gensets, as there has been a decrease in construction and industrial activities. On the other hand, there has been an increased demand for diesel gensets as backup power sources in residential and commercial buildings, as the pandemic has led to an increased need for reliable electricity supply in case of power outages. Additionally, the healthcare sector has seen an increase in demand for diesel gensets, as they are used to power medical equipment and facilities.
Regional Analysis:
The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market for diesel gensets, due to factors such as the large population, rapidly growing economies, and increasing demand for reliable power supply in countries such as China, India, and Japan. Additionally, supportive government policies and initiatives, as well as the presence of major market players, are contributing to the growth of the diesel genset market in the Asia-Pacific region. The region's increasing investment in infrastructure development and industrialization is also driving the growth of the diesel genset market.
Market Segmentation:
The Global Diesel Genset market has been segmented into probability, application, and power rating.
• Based on the probability, the market has been segmented into Stationary and Portable.
• Based on the power rating, the market has been segmented into Up to 100 kVA, 100 kVA-350 kVA, 350 kVA-1,000 kVA, and Above 1,000 kVA.
• Based on the application, the market has been segmented into Standby, Peak Shaving, and Continuous.
Regional Front:
• Europe
• North America
• Asia-Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• South America
Recent Developments in Diesel Genset Market:
• Demand from the data centre business is rising: The world's population of data centres is expanding, which has resulted in rising demand for diesel gensets.
• Technological developments: To increase the effectiveness and performance of their goods, makers of diesel gensets are concentrating on developing cutting-edge technology.
• Growth in rural areas: In isolated areas without access to the electricity grid, diesel gensets are frequently used.
• Use of diesel gensets in infrastructure and construction projects is on the rise. Temporary power sources are frequently provided by these projects using diesel gensets.
• Environmental laws that are strict: As environmental pollution generated by diesel engines is an increasing problem, this is having an effect on the market for diesel gensets.
Key Players:
Some of the key market players are Kirloskar Electric Company, Atlas Copco AB, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, Sutton Power Engineering, Rolls-Royce plc, General Electric, Kohler Co., Denyo Co. Ltd, JS Power, Generac Power Systems Inc., Ashok Leyland, Cummins Inc., Caterpillar, Wärtsila, Yanmar Co Ltd.
