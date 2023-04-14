Alcoholic Beverages Market Report 2023-2028, Leading Companies, Growth Opportunities, and Forecast

Alcoholic Beverages Market 2023

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “𝐀𝐥𝐜𝐨𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐁𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖”, the global alcoholic beverages market size 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟏,𝟓𝟑𝟕.𝟑 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟏,𝟖𝟎𝟓.𝟗 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖, exhibiting a growth rate (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 𝟐.𝟗𝟒% 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖. Alcoholic beverages refer to drinks that are made by mixing ethanol with fermented fruits, grains, and sugar. Some of the common product types include wines, beer, vodka, whiskey, rum, gin, etc. These alcoholic beverages improve the production of dopamine by triggering nerve cells in the brain and making people feel more positive, decreasing anxiety levels, and enabling individuals to relax and have fun. They are mostly used as rejuvenating and recreational drinks. As a result, alcoholic beverages are in extensive demand across the globe.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐥𝐜𝐨𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐁𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:

The increasing innovations and advancements in the manufacturing of vodka, flavored wine, cocktail, liqueurs, tequila, and beer and the growing number of breweries and wineries across countries are among the key factors driving the alcoholic beverages market. Additionally, the shifting consumer preferences toward premium and super-premium alcoholic beverages, especially in developed and developing countries, are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Moreover, the emerging trend of socializing and mid-week or weekend parties among young and working professionals is also positively influencing the market growth. In line with this, the expanding consumer's inclination for unique and innovative drinking experiences and the escalating requirement for spirits that are organic, gluten-free, sulfate-free, have no taste additives, and contain low carbohydrate beverages are further stimulating the global market. Besides this, the elevating focus among leading market players on manufacturing functional alcoholic beverages by infusing various natural and exotic ingredients and the rising product availability through multiple online retail channels are expected to bolster the alcoholic beverages market over the forecasted period.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

• Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

• MillerCoors (Molson Coors Brewing Company)

• Heineken Holdings N.V.

• Carlsberg Breweries A/S

• Diageo plc

• Bacardi & Company Limited

• Olvi Oyj

• Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited

• Beijing Yanjing Brewery Co. Ltd

• Kirin Holdings Company, Limited

𝐀𝐥𝐬𝐨, 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐁𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐀𝐥𝐜𝐨𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐁𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐂𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐨𝐫𝐲:

• Beer

• Wine

o Still Light Wine

o Sparkling Wine

• Spirits

o Baijiu

o Vodka

o Whiskey

o Rum

o Liqueurs

o Gin

o Tequila

o Others

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐥𝐜𝐨𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭:

• High

• Medium

• Low

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐅𝐥𝐚𝐯𝐨𝐮𝐫:

• Unflavoured

• Flavoured

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

• Glass Bottles

• Tins

• Plastic Bottles

• Others

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• On-Trade

• Specialist Retailers

• Online

• Convenience Stores

• Others

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

• Market Performance

• Market Outlook

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: We are in the process of updating our reports. If you want to receive the latest research data covering the time period from 2023 to 2028, along with industry trends, market size, and competitive analysis, click on the request sample report. The team would be able to deliver the latest version of the report in a quick turnaround time.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.