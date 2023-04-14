IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

Citric Acid Market Size 6.28 billion Tons and Growth rate (CAGR) of 5.78% | Forecast Report 2022-2030

Market Research Future

Market Research Future

Citric acid Market Research Report Information by Form, Function, Application and —Forecast till 2030

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to MRFR analysis, the global Citric Acid Market is expected to register a CAGR of ~ 5.78 % from 2022 to 2030 and hold a value of over USD 6.28 billion by 2030.

The citric acid market refers to the global trade and consumption of citric acid, which is a weak organic acid found in citrus fruits and used as an additive in a wide range of products. Citric acid is widely used as a flavor enhancer, preservative, acidulant, and chelating agent in various industries, including food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and cleaning products. The citric acid market includes the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of citric acid and its derivatives, such as citrates and citric acid esters. The market is influenced by factors such as consumer demand, regulatory requirements, supply chain dynamics, and technological advancements in the production and application of citric acid. In COVID the market experienced a decline in demand and disruption in the supply chain due to the restrictions on movement and trade. The closure of restaurants, cafes, and other food service outlets reduced the demand for citric acid used in food and beverage processing. the pandemic also created new opportunities for the citric acid market, particularly in the healthcare and cleaning product sectors. Citric acid is used in the production of disinfectants and sanitizers, which saw a surge in demand due to increased hygiene concerns during the pandemic.

Get a Sample Copy of the Citric Acid Market Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1743

Key Players:

Some of the key market players are Tate & Lyle PLC, Cargill, Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, JUNGBO CHEMICAL CO., LTD., Weifang Ensign Industry Co., Ltd., COFCO Biochemical (Anhui) Co., Ltd., Gadot Biochemical Industries Ltd., Huangshi Xinghua Biochemical Co., Ltd., Pfizer Inc., and Merck KGaA

Market Segmentation:

The Global Citric Acid market has been segmented into Form, Function, and Application.

Based on the Form, the market has been segmented into Anhydrous, Liquid.

Based on the Function, the market has been segmented into Acidulant, Preservative, Antioxidant, and Flavoring Agent.

Based on the Application, the market has been segmented into [Food & Beverages (Beverages; Bakery & Confectionery; Sweet & Savoury Snacks; Soups, Sauces, and Dressings, RTE & RTC Meals, and Others), Pharmaceuticals & Nutraceuticals, Personal Care, and Others]

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (132 Pages) on Citric Acid: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/citric-acid-market-1743

Regional Analysis:

North America is the largest market for citric acid, owing to the high demand for citric acid in the food and beverage industry, as well as the increasing demand for citric acid in the pharmaceutical industry. The United States is the major consumer of citric acid in this region.

Europe is another major market for citric acid, owing to the presence of a large number of food and beverage manufacturers in the region. The demand for citric acid in Europe is expected to increase due to the growing demand for natural and organic food products.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the citric acid market, owing to the increasing demand for citric acid in various industries, such as food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and personal care. China is the major producer and consumer of citric acid in this region.

Discover More Research Reports on Food, Beverages & Nutrition Industry by Market Research Future:

Propionic Acid Market Research Report: Information by Application [Animal Feed, Food & Beverages (Bakery & Confectionery, Dairy Products, Beverages, Convenience Food, Meat, Poultry, and Seafood Products Others), Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Agrochemicals, and Others] and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW) - Forecast till 2030

Global Tartaric Acid Market Research Report: By Type (Natural and Synthetic), Source (Grapes, Tamarind, Maleic Anhydride, and Others), Application (Food & Beverages [Beverages; Bakery & Confectionery; Sweet & Savoury Snacks; Soups, Sauces, and Dressings], Pharmaceuticals & Nutraceuticals, Personal Care, and Others), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, RoW)– Forecast till 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Contact:

Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited)

99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor

New York, NY 10013

United States of America

+1 628 258 0071 (US)

+44 2035 002 764 (UK)

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com

Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com

Prateek Raonka
Market Research Future
+1 628-258-0071
email us here

You just read:

Citric Acid Market Size 6.28 billion Tons and Growth rate (CAGR) of 5.78% | Forecast Report 2022-2030

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Prateek Raonka
Market Research Future
+1 628-258-0071
Company/Organization
Market Research Future
99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor
New York, New York, 10013
United States
+919595392885
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/about-us

More From This Author
Rigid Packaging Market to Register a Growth of 6.8% CAGR Anticipated to Top USD 430586.9 Million by 2030
Thermal Underwear Market Size is Booming Across the Globe and Witness Huge Growth by Key Players to 2028
Diesel Genset Market Is Expected to Grow At 8.70% CAGR From 2023 To 2030, Driven By Need For Uninterrupted Power Supply
View All Stories From This Author