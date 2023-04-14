Global Bot Services Market Is Projected To Grow At A 34% Rate Through The Forecast Period
The Business Research Company’s Bot Services Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Bot Services Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the bot services market. As per TBRC’s bot services market forecast, the bot services market is expected to grow to $12.94 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 34.1%.
The increase in usage of bots in various sectors is expected to propel the growth of the bot services industry. North America is expected to hold the largest bot services industry share. Major players in the bot services industry include Microsoft Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Meta Platforms Inc., Amazon Web Services, Nuance Communications.
Bot Services Market Segments
1) By Type: Text, Audio, or Video
2) By Service: Framework, Platform
3) By Deployment: Social, Media, SMS, Website, Cloud
4) By End-User: BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, Telecom, Travel, Government
The bot services refer to automated web services that provide a conversational interface with the bots, in which users interact with the bots using text, graphics (such as cards or images), or speech. The primary purpose of bot services is to automate some processes that can function without direct human guidance. These bots reduce the organization's functional time and increase work efficiency by automating certain services with the help of bots.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Bot Services Market Trends
4. Bot Services Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Bot Services Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
