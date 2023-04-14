The harsh truths of what greed can do to anyone

H. Allenger shares an important part of German history in his own book
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The 1600s, or the beginning of the seventeenth century, is the setting of H. Allenger’s The Damned of Magdeburg. The city of Magdeburg, Germany, is the main focus of the wrath of Emperor Ferdinand II and the Catholic Church. The Edict of Restitution is the order to which the Catholic Church and the Protestants will engage in the conflict of the century. This book will show how the city of Magdeburg and its citizens suffered to follow the orders and even portray each of the seven deadly sins.
Damned of Magdeburg is an exciting book, especially for people who are into renaissance history. This book will help readers to understand more about the happenings during the Edict of Restitution and how it affected countries and cities.
H. Allenger has shared his expertise in ancient history and mythology through his written books. Before pursuing his passion for writing, he graduated college in the Easter Washington State College, and afterward, he served the country as a member of the US Army. Allenger soon earned his Master’s Degree while he was still in service. In 2008, he retired and returned to his first love, writing.
Don’t forget to grab a copy of this book, Damned of Magdeburg, by H. Allenger, on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other leading online book retailers. Get a chance to know more about the author and his books at https://www.hallengerbooks.com.
