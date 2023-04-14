Hydrogen Fuel Cell Market – Know the Untapped Growth Opportunities to 2031

Hydrogen Fuel Cell Size

Global Hydrogen Fuel Cell Market projected to hit US$ 5.7 billion by 2031

OREGON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global hydrogen fuel cell market size was valued at $2.7 billion in 2021, and projected to reach $5.7 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 8.1% from 2022 to 2031. A hydrogen fuel cell is a device that converts the chemical energy of hydrogen into electrical energy through an electrochemical process. It operates like a battery, but instead of storing electrical energy, it produces it on demand.

In a fuel cell, hydrogen gas is fed to the anode, where it is separated into protons and electrons through a catalyst. The protons pass through a membrane, while the electrons travel through an external circuit, generating electrical power. Oxygen is then fed to the cathode, where it reacts with the protons and electrons to form water and heat, which are the only byproducts of the reaction.

Get a PDF brochure for Industrial Insights and Business Intelligence: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4894

The major companies profiled in hydrogen fuel cell market analysis include AFC Energy plc, Ballard Power Systems, Bloom Energy, Ceres, Doosan Fuel Cell Co. Ltd, FuelCell Energy, Inc., Intelligent Energy, Nedstack Fuel Cell Technology, Plug Power Inc and SFC Energy AG.

Rising adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles, increasing demand in the telecommunications, automotive & residential micro-CHP sector, and diminishing dependence on non-renewable energy sources are some of the factors boosting the market growth.

Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit CAGR of 8.7% during 2021-2031.

The automobile sector has experienced remarkable expansion as a result of rising vehicle demand. However, in recent years, there has been a growing awareness and issue about the negative environmental impact of fossil fuel engines, which produce considerable amounts of greenhouse gases.

Other factors such as technical improvements, higher performance, rising petroleum prices, reduced noise, and stringent government regulations regarding environmental conservation are also predicted to contribute to the hydrogen fuel cells market’s growth during the forecast period.

Rising hydrogen fuel cell market industry applications in heating and power generation solutions in residential and commercial sectors increase market sales.

Various associations and governments have reformed their energy policies to fulfill the growing demand for power due to surge in population.

Buy This Report (437 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://bit.ly/40orLW9

On the basis of application, the market is classified into stationary, transportation and portable. The transportation segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market. Global transportation has compelling reasons for reducing fuel usage, due to carbon dioxide emissions, and noise pollution.

On the basis of end user, the global hydrogen fuel cell market is categorized into fuel cell vehicles, utilities and defense.The fuel cell vehicles segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market. Hydrogen fuel cell has a wide scope in heavy commercial vehicles.

Fuel cells have the potential to be a cleaner and more efficient energy source than traditional fossil fuels, as they do not produce harmful emissions such as carbon dioxide or particulate matter. They are also highly efficient, with conversion rates of up to 60% compared to about 20% for gasoline engines. However, their widespread use has been limited by the high cost of producing hydrogen and building fuel cell systems, as well as the lack of infrastructure for hydrogen fueling.

Covid-19 Scenario:

Rising consumer awareness regarding the need to cut Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions and a greater focus on sustainable energy are expected to drive demand for fuel cells.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4894

Manufacturers of Electric Vehicle (EV) batteries have started concentrating on lowering up-front costs and extending the range of vehicles by developing more effective power sources. This in turn, is expected to provide growth to the market in the post-pandemic.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.