Historical fiction with an authentic glimpse of the past

Author H. Allenger creates a masterpiece that signifies the historical events of the 17th century
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Edict of Restitution - This is the most ambitious attempt of Emperor Ferdinand II and his allies to restore Catholicism, as the Protestants won most lands. This event is a glimpse of what is yet to be read in this book by the great H. Allenger. The Damned of Magdeburg is aligned with actual historical events, and every history lover would love to read this book until the end.
Magdeburg is a city in Germany where this book concentrates. As the city struggles to adhere to the wants of the Emperor, its citizens will be the most affected. Find out and see if the town will survive this long pursuit of perfection and peace.
Author H. Allenger has been passionate about history, art, mythology, and writing since he retired in 2008. He has also concentrated on sharing his extensive knowledge of history and archaeology with his readers. With a BA in Political Science from Easter Washington State College, Allenger earned his Master’s Degree in Internal Relations from the University of Arkansas while serving in the army. With his rich experience in life and understanding of history and mythology, he has used this very well in his writings and continues to charm and entertain his readers.
Readers should get a copy of this book, Damned of Magdeburg, by H. Allenger. Available on Amazon and other leading online bookstores. To know more about the author and his other books, visit https://www.hallengerbooks.com/.
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+16473309992 ext.
email us here