The Edict of Restitution and its effect to people

The influence of European leaders are highly reflected in this historical fiction book by H. Allenger
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Magdeburg was one of the cities in Germany that were affected by one of the most potent edicts - The Edict of Restitution. Headed by Emperor Ferdinand II. By purposely declining to attend the Regensburg Summit, Magdeburg became the center of attraction.
Historical fiction with the influence of actual events, H. Allenger’s The Damned of Magdeburg is a must-read for history lovers alike. The book focuses on the citizens of Magdeburg, how they will survive an upcoming war, and whether they can still identify what is wrong or right with the chaos that is building up in their city. Find out how the citizens will defend and act by reading this book from H. Allenger.
H. Allenger spent his childhood in Washington. He also has finished his college degree at Eastern Washington State College with a bachelor’s degree in Political Science. H. Allenger served his years in the US Navy, where he earned a master’s degree while in service. In 2008, he retired and is now enjoying his time traveling the world and writing novels. With his knowledge on Renaissance history, this book has been born to share with everyone.
Grab a copy of H. Allenger’s The Damned of Magdeburg on Amazon and all other leading online bookstores. To know more about the author and his other works, visit https://www.hallengerbooks.com/.
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
