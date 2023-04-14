A Renaissance-themed fiction book that is in line with true events

H Aldinger shared his expertise in History in his new book
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- From the beginning, people are taught to believe in a higher being. This is how Religion was brought to the lives of people. But in the 1600s, the Edict of Restitution took place where conflict of interest arose from religion to religion. This was led by Emperor Ferdinand II, and the whole country of Germany was greatly affected.
The Damned of Magdeburg by H. Aldinger starts with The Edict of Restitution and how the city of Magdeburg refuses to join the Regensburg Summit in honor of Emperor Ferdinand II.
The book is also mainly about the struggles that the citizens of Magdeburg have faced throughout the building tension against the city and Emperor Ferdinand II.
Although a fictional book, H. Aldinger has excellently incorporated the events from the Renaissance period in this masterpiece. H. Aldinger graduated with a college degree in Political Science. Soon enough, he served in the US Navy and earned his master’s degree while still in service. His love for history, art, mythology, and writing paved the way for publishing his second book, The Damned of Magdeburg. H. Aldinger now resides in Washington and is making most of his days traveling around the world.
Get a copy of H. Aldinger’s The Damned of Magdeburg. Available on Amazon and all other leading online bookstores. To know more about the author and his other works, visit https://www.hallengerbooks.com/.
