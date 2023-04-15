Rigid Packaging Market to Register a Growth of 6.8% CAGR Anticipated to Top USD 430586.9 Million by 2030
Growing demand from the paper packaging industry to boost the rigid packaging market growth.
According to MRFR analysis, the global Rigid Packaging Market is expected to register a CAGR of ~ 6.80% from 2022 to 2030 and hold a value of over USD 4,06,100 Million by 2030.
Rigid packaging has been marked to be a key part of the packaging market. It gives good protection to the products. It defends the products from physical shocks and other such damage. The rigid packaging market is in high demand as it is cast off for packing volatile and excessive reactive products along with highly durable products. The demand in the rigid packaging industry is rising at a high rate and is expected to project at the same speed during the market forecast period. Plastics have played an energetic role during COVID. Rigid packaging is very much obliging to keep our food safe, keep ourselves strong and our food fresh, and protect it from getting contaminated. It was found that the spread of packaging food decreased to 20%-30% owing to the impact of COVID. Depletion of suppliers and distributors was found. Moreover, disturbance in the supply chain was found to deteriorate. With 4the improvement of lockdown and closure scenarios, it was found that the packaging of pharmaceuticals bottles, pumps, and HDPE containers was deteriorating gradually. Catering up of food was delayed thus reducing the demand for packaging solutions.
Regional Analysis
Geographically, the rigid packaging market focuses on regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest-of-the-World (RoW). The APAC did dominate the global market due to countries of India, China, and Japan which lead in the export of various goods. The growth of industrialization and the high purchasing power of consumers in these countries can induce high demand and revenue for the global market in the region.
North America is the second largest region due to the shift to bioplastics from plastics by various industries for their packaging needs. This can be attributed to strict regulations regarding the recycling of packaging materials. The U.S. is expected to be the biggest contributor of the region. Innovation centers are being established for creating new bottle or box designs. For instance, StackTeck of Canada has used a varied approach for thinning walls of margarine tubs and lids which reduces its overall weight between 20 and 40 percent.
Market Segmentation
The rigid packaging market is segmented by material, product, and application.
By material, it is segmented into metals, plastics, glass, and paperboard. Plastic is the dominant segment and predicted to reign during the forecast period owing to its rapid production rate. This is evident by the use of chemicals such as polypropylene (PP), polyethylene (PE), and polyethylene terephthalate (PET) for the manufacture of plastics. On the other hand, the metal segment is projected to drive the rigid packaging market growth thanks to prominent suppliers of metals such as Rio Tinto and ArcelorMittal.
By product, it is segmented into boxes, containers, cans, trays, bottles & jars, and others. Among them, the bottles & jars segment is expected to be the leading segment till the end of the forecast period. This is credited to the demand for household products amid the procurement of new homes by buyers. On the other hand, boxes and containers can bolster market demand over the assessment period due to constant trading activities between countries.
By application, it is segmented into personal care, consumer goods, food & beverage, healthcare, and others. The food & beverage segment is expected to be in the lead due to the massive demand for beverages. Demand for liquor and energy drinks is likely to push the demand for rigid packages due to their sensitive nature.
Key Players
Some of the key market players are Vetropack Holding, Brambles, IPL Plastics, Schoeller Allibert, Schutz GmbH Menasha Corporation and Co, DS Smith, and Myers Industries
