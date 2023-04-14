Coconut Shell Powder Market To See Huge Growth By 2031 | New Century Vietnam Organic Company Ltd., Rich Moon Co.

The coconut shell powder market is segmented into mesh size, application, sales channel, and region.

PORTLAND, OR, US, April 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Coconut Shell Powder Market garnered $286.7 million in 2021 and is estimated to generate $588.4 million by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report extensively analyzes changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscapes. This research offers valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining a competitive edge in the market.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global coconut shell powder market based on Mesh Size, Application, Sales Channel, and Region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Top Key Players

The players operating in the coconut shell powder industry have adopted product launch and business expansion as their key developmental strategies to expand their market share, increase profitability, remain competitive in the market, and gain coconut shell powder market opportunities. The key players profiled in coconut shell powder industry include New Century Vietnam Organic Company Ltd., OHM Trishul Bio Process, Rich Moon Co., Ltd, Vijayanagar Food & Nutraceuticals Pvt. Ltd., VietDelta Ltd., Coco Green (Pvt) Ltd., Coco Land Lanka (Pvt) Ltd., Consarc (Pvt) Ltd., Gournish Traders, Umang Pharmatech Pvt. Ltd., and Bali Coco.

Regional Analysis:

According to the coconut shell powder market analysis, region wise, Asia-pacific has been gaining a significant share in the global coconut shell powder market size and is expected its share throughout coconut shell powder market forecast period. Rapid industrial expansion in the region and growing use of coconut shell powder as an absorbent in water treatment activities in the production of activated carbon with further multiple applications in industries are likely to supplement the Asia-Pacific coconut shell powder market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the high production of coconut in Indonesia, India, the Philippines, and other countries of the Asia-Pacific region is a major growth driver for the Asia-Pacific coconut shell powder market during the forecast period.

Various machines and equipment are used to manufacture coconut shell powder, including crushing and pulverizing equipment. Machines and equipment are designed and manufactured to provide maximum efficiency to end-user industries. These crushing and pulverizing machines are used to reduce the size of coconut shells and turmeric. A mesh size of 80-100 mesh is appropriate for thermo set moulding powder, whereas 230-240 mesh is required for synthetic resin glues.

Key Benefits of the Report

-> The coconut shell powder market size was valued at $286.7 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $588.4 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

-> In 2021, depending on application, the activated carbon segment was valued at $66.6 million, accounting for 23.2% of the global coconut shell powder market share.

-> In 2021, depending on sales channel, the offline segment was valued at $209.0 million and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4%.

-> In 2021, the U.S. was the most prominent market in North America, and is projected to reach $80.3 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period

Coconut shell flour is made from the shells of fully matured nuts that have been cleaned completely of pithy matter and ground into crumbs. These pieces are subjected to continuous grinding in grinding mills, and the ground mass is finally thrown out in various mesh sizes after passing through cyclones and vibratory sieves with phosphor-bronze mesh.

