Nedda Wittels of Rays of Healing Light to be Featured on Close Up Radio

SIMSBURY, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The bond we have with our pets is like no other relationship in the world. They are always thrilled to greet us with wagging tails, cuddle with us, make us laugh, and love us unconditionally. We shower them right back with love and devotion, buy them countless toys, cozy blankets, take photos of them and post it all over social media, and make sure they get the very best care.

But sometimes we find ourselves wishing we could communicate with them and find out how they are actually feeling. Why is Toby the kitty not going in the litter box? Does Bella the pooch like her new food? Are they in pain? Do they want a specific toy? Wouldn’t it be awesome if we could find out what that our beloved animal companions are actually thinking?

Nedda Wittels is a highly sought after Animal Communicator Specialist, Certified Multidimensional Energy healer, Certified Emotion Code™ Practitioner, and owner of Rays of Healing Light.

“When you communicate with animals using telepathy as I do, you understand one another better and it strengthens your relationship so significantly that it can be absolutely life changing. Building a genuine rapport with your animals is extremely relevant because all animals think and feel, and all animals are conscious sentient beings with a wide range of emotions. They also have a life purpose just as we humans do.”

“Once all of us collectively, on this entire planet, begin to see animals as our equals, then it fundamentally changes our way of being. Our relationships improve because we can interact much better and create win-win solutions to every challenge we may face with them. It’s part of a shift in consciousness where you act with clarity and intention and that is profoundly related to how we address and treat our animal friends.”

By communicating with animals telepathically via images, thoughts, and feelings Nedda is able to help us figure out any issues we are having. Our beloved animal companions are after all, connected to our energy, hearts, and minds. Although she says she doesn’t have a magic wand or crystal ball to solve every problem, she communicates effectively by also listening profoundly. Animals are all telepathic and tune in as well so the connection is solid and genuinely joyful.

Nedda says her work is also deeply focused on helping people who are experiencing an organic spiritual ascension, meaning raising our consciousness to a higher level. She says most of us live in a fear- based world disconnected from ourselves and our Spiritual source. That’s why when someone approaches her seeking help to resolve any type of conflicts regarding their beloved pets, Nedda’s goal is to help them create a win-win solution with the focus of attaining the highest good for all concerned.

Besides communicating with animals on earth, Needa also talks to those who have passed on. When we lose our precious animal friend, many of us are overwhelmed with deep grief. Their absence may be felt as brutally painful. Turning to Nedda for much needed comfort as we suffer from our loss is profoundly healing. Being that many of us also experience overwhelming guilt blaming ourselves for not having done more to care for our beloved friend, Nedda assures us our animals have a peaceful, beautiful, forgiving heart. Moreover, we will be together again when we join them on the other side. And many reincarnate back into our lives.

“All the animals that have been in my life have been my teachers. By experiencing challenges together, they have taught me so many valuable and amazing things. They graciously embody gentleness, wisdom, loyalty, and compassion. When we can communicate with them, find out their likes and dislikes, and needs, it’s amazingly powerful. My job is to help you and your animal family members to understand one another. Then we can create a mutually agreed upon Plan-of-Action.”

During her sessions, Nedda will ask the animal to share how they are feeling. If they are unwell, Nedda can help identify where the pain is, what type of pain it is, and how severe it is for the animal. Sometimes she can even feel it in her own body. While she does not diagnose any illness, she can gather information from the animal that may help veterinarians figure out what’s going on.

Nedda also very strongly cautions us not to direct any towards our pets if they are acting out. For instance. if your cat is not using the litter box, do not feel they are being “bad.” There is always an excellent reason for an animal’s behavior, and that reason can be identified by speaking telepathically with the animal. For example, the cat may have a urinary tract infection, or may have difficulties with where the litter box is located. Animals have reasons for whatever they do. Once we understand an individual’s reasons for behavior changes, we’re on the road to solutions.

As a Certified The Emotion Code™ Practitioner, Nedda also helps animals who are struggling with emotional blocks that are interfering in their natural ability to heal. She uses advanced Multidimensional Healing techniques to help facilitate and optimize the natural healing abilities of animals anywhere in the world.

Via Zoom, Nedda teaches anyone who wants to learn Animal Communication by showing them how to expand their consciousness and reclaim their natural telepathic and psychic abilities with animals. Nedda says, “We all have the ability to do this, but most of us have forgotten how. I help you remember how to do it naturally, using guided meditations and fun activities.”

“When you can communicate with your pet it changes everything for the better. It’s powerful, beautiful, and transformative. What could be more exciting and more enlightening than speaking telepathically with your animal companions? They help you become more joyful, healthier people, and they deserve your respect as fully sentient beings. By communicating with each other telepathically, we can all live our very best lives.”

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno