Medication Dispensing and Storage Systems Market Exhibits a Revenue CAGR of 7.7% and Expected to Reach US$ 2.9 Billion by 2031 | Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report by Growth Plus Reports, the global medication dispensing and storage systems market size is valued at US$ 1.52 billion and is expected to reach US$ 2.9 billion in 2031, at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period, 2023-2031
The global medication dispensing and storage systems market was valued and expected to rise during the forecast period with a significant rise in revenue share. Medication dispensing and storage systems are sophisticated automated systems that control and monitor the delivery of medications in healthcare facilities, including pharmacies, hospitals, and clinics. These systems often consist of hardware and software components that work together to automate processes involving medications, such as patient tracking, inventory management, and dispensing.
Medication Dispensing and Storage Systems Market Scope
|Report Attribute
|Details
|Market size value in 2022
|US$ 1.52 billion
|Revenue forecast in 2031
|US$ 2.9 billion
|Growth Rate
|CAGR of 7.7% from 2023 to 2031
|Base Year for Estimation
|2022
|Forecast Period
|2023-2031
|Historical Year
|2021
|Segments Covered
|Type, End Use, and Region.
|Regional Scope
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa
Market Drivers and Restraints:
The global market revenue share for medicine dispensing and storage systems is growing because of the increased demand for these systems to lower pharmaceutical errors. Furthermore, the rising demand for smart dispensers and assisting in keeping track of patients' dosages drive the demand for medicine dispensing and storage systems.
However, the lack of awareness of medicine dispensing and storage systems and high costs are expected to restrain the market revenue growth.
Market Segmentation:
Segmentation By Type
Based on type, the global medication dispensing and storage systems market is segmented into the centralized automatic dispenser and decentralized dispenser. The decentralized dispenser segment accounts for the largest market revenue share due to several advantages, including increased patient safety by reducing medication errors, enhanced drug delivery efficiency, and cost savings via waste reduction and inventory management.
Segmentation By End-User
Based on the end-user, the global medication dispensing and storage systems market is segmented into hospitals, pharmacies, and others. The hospital segment accounts for the largest revenue share in the global market. This large revenue share is attributed to enhanced patient safety, hospital productivity, and real-time medicine usage and stock tracking.
Regional Growth Dynamics
Based on the region, the global medication dispensing and storage systems market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America accounts for the largest revenue share in the global market due to its automated solutions for healthcare, reduction of waste, and increasing adoption of technological advancements.
Competitive Landscape
A list of the market player operating in the global medication dispensing and storage systems market are:
