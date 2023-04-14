Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 1,591 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,555 in the last 365 days.

Hansa Biopharma to host conference call to provide interim results for January-March 2023 and a Business Update

LUND, Sweden, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hansa Biopharma AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: HNSA) will publish its interim report for January-March 2023 at 8:00 CET on April 20, 2023. All interested parties are invited to participate in a telephone conference, which will include a presentation of the year-end results and a business update, on the same date at 14:00 CET/8:00am EST. The event will be hosted by Hansa Biopharma's CEO, Søren Tulstrup, and CFO, Donato Spota, and the presentation will be held in English.

Slides used in the presentation will be live on the company website during the call under "Events & Presentations" and will also be made available online after the call. Link to presentation

To participate in the telephone conference, please use the dial-in details provided below:

Sweden: +46 10 884 80 16

United Kingdom: +44 20 3936 2999

United States: +1 646 664 1960

Participant access code: 574936

The webcast will be available on  https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/178799671

Financial calendar and events 2023

April 20, 2023    Interim Report for January-March 2023

April 20, 2023    Redeye Investor Forum, Gothenburg

April 21, 2023     Redeye Lunch presentation, Stockholm

April 25, 2023    Van Lanschot Kempen Life Sciences Conference 2023, Amsterdam

May 9, 2023    Midcap Canada event (virtual)

May 11, 2023     Erik Penser Company Day, Malmö

May 11, 2023    Redeye Investor forum, Malmö

May 25, 2023    Erik Penser Company Day, Stockholm

June 14, 2023    Annual General Meeting

July 20, 2023    Half-year Report for January-June 2023

Aug 24, 2023    Erik Penser Company Day, Stockholm

Sept 7, 2023    CITI Annual BioPharma Conference, Boston

Sept 11, 2023    MorganStanley Global Healthcare Conference, NYC

Sept 14, 2023    Pareto Annual Healthcare Conference, Stockholm

Oct 19, 2023     Interim Report for January-September 2023

Nov 22, 2023    Ökonomisk Ugebrev Life Science Event, Copenhagen

For further information, please contact:

Klaus Sindahl, VP Head of Investor Relations
M: +46 (0) 709–298 269
E: klaus.sindahl@hansabiopharma.com

Stephanie Kenney, VP Global Corporate Affairs
M: +1 (484) 319 2802
E: stephanie.kenney@hansabiopharma.com

The following files are available for download:

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hansa-biopharma-to-host-conference-call-to-provide-interim-results-for-january-march-2023-and-a-business-update-301797443.html

SOURCE Hansa Biopharma AB

You just read:

Hansa Biopharma to host conference call to provide interim results for January-March 2023 and a Business Update

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more