Hansa Biopharma to host conference call to provide interim results for January-March 2023 and a Business Update

LUND, Sweden, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hansa Biopharma AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: HNSA) will publish its interim report for January-March 2023 at 8:00 CET on April 20, 2023. All interested parties are invited to participate in a telephone conference, which will include a presentation of the year-end results and a business update, on the same date at 14:00 CET/8:00am EST. The event will be hosted by Hansa Biopharma's CEO, Søren Tulstrup, and CFO, Donato Spota, and the presentation will be held in English.
Slides used in the presentation will be live on the company website during the call under "Events & Presentations" and will also be made available online after the call. Link to presentation
To participate in the telephone conference, please use the dial-in details provided below:
Sweden: +46 10 884 80 16
United Kingdom: +44 20 3936 2999
United States: +1 646 664 1960
Participant access code: 574936
The webcast will be available on https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/178799671
Financial calendar and events 2023
April 20, 2023 Interim Report for January-March 2023
April 20, 2023 Redeye Investor Forum, Gothenburg
April 21, 2023 Redeye Lunch presentation, Stockholm
April 25, 2023 Van Lanschot Kempen Life Sciences Conference 2023, Amsterdam
May 9, 2023 Midcap Canada event (virtual)
May 11, 2023 Erik Penser Company Day, Malmö
May 11, 2023 Redeye Investor forum, Malmö
May 25, 2023 Erik Penser Company Day, Stockholm
June 14, 2023 Annual General Meeting
July 20, 2023 Half-year Report for January-June 2023
Aug 24, 2023 Erik Penser Company Day, Stockholm
Sept 7, 2023 CITI Annual BioPharma Conference, Boston
Sept 11, 2023 MorganStanley Global Healthcare Conference, NYC
Sept 14, 2023 Pareto Annual Healthcare Conference, Stockholm
Oct 19, 2023 Interim Report for January-September 2023
Nov 22, 2023 Ökonomisk Ugebrev Life Science Event, Copenhagen
For further information, please contact:
Klaus Sindahl, VP Head of Investor Relations
M: +46 (0) 709–298 269
E: klaus.sindahl@hansabiopharma.com
Stephanie Kenney, VP Global Corporate Affairs
M: +1 (484) 319 2802
E: stephanie.kenney@hansabiopharma.com
