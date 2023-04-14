Labor Attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, File Suit, Against Pepe International, Inc. for Alleged Wrongful Termination

Pepe International, Inc. allegedly failed to fully relieve employees for their legally required off-duty rest breaks, which allegedly resulted in employees missing out on minimum and overtime wages.

MONTEREY, Calif. (PRWEB) April 14, 2023

The San Francisco employment law attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, filed a class action lawsuit against Pepe International, Inc., alleging the company violated the California Labor Code. The lawsuit against Pepe International, Inc. is currently pending in the Monterey County Superior Court, Case No. 23CV000949. To read a copy of the Complaint, please click here.

According to the lawsuit filed, Pepe International, Inc. allegedly (a) failed to pay minimum wages, (b) failed to pay overtime wages, (c) failed to provide legally required meal and rest periods, (d) failed to provide accurate itemized wage statements, (e) failed to reimburse employees for required expenses, (f) failed to provide wages when due, and (g) failed to pay sick wages, all in violation of the applicable Labor Code sections listed in California Labor Code Sections §§ 201-204, 226, 226.7, 233, 246, 510, 512, 1194, 1197, 1197.1, 2802, and the applicable Wage Order(s), and thereby gives rise to civil penalties as a result of such alleged conduct.

Additionally, Plaintiff participated in protected activity by complaining to supervisors and employees of Defendant about Defendant's alleged unlawful employment practices. Defendant allegedly subjected Plaintiff to adverse employment actions by retaliating against Plaintiff. Plaintiff complained to his supervisors regarding the alleged unlawful employment practices, and was terminated a couple months later.

For more information about the class action lawsuit against Pepe International, Inc., call (800) 568-8020 to speak to an experienced California employment attorney today.

Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP is a labor law firm with law offices located in San Diego County, Riverside County, Los Angeles County, Sacramento County, Santa Clara County, Orange County, and San Francisco County. The firm has a statewide practice of representing employees on a contingency basis for violations involving unpaid wages, overtime pay, discrimination, harassment, wrongful termination, and other types of illegal workplace conduct.

***THIS IS AN ATTORNEY ADVERTISEMENT***

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/labor_attorneys_at_blumenthal_nordrehaug_bhowmik_de_blouw_llp_file_suit_against_pepe_international_inc_for_alleged_wrongful_termination/prweb19281882.htm