San Luis Obispo electrician answers the question, 'What causes electrical shorts?'

Electrical shorts can be a dangerous and costly problem caused when a surge of electricity flows along an unintended path, potentially causing damage to equipment, starting fires, or even injuring people. The San Luis Obispo electrician team from Electricraft, Inc., recently released a report about the causes and prevention of electrical shorts.

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Electrical shorts can be a dangerous and costly problem caused when a surge of electricity flows along an unintended path, potentially causing damage to equipment, starting fires, or even injuring people. The San Luis Obispo electrician team from Electricraft, Inc., recently released a report about the causes and prevention of electrical shorts.

An electrical circuit can only handle a certain amount of current before becoming overloaded. Overloading can occur when too many appliances or devices are connected to a circuit or when an appliance requires more power than the circuit can provide. Overloading can cause the circuit to trip or a fuse to blow, resulting in a short. Other causes of electrical shorts include:

Old or damaged wiring can cause electrical shorts. Frayed or cracked wires can create an unintended path for electrical current to flow, which can cause a short. Exposure to moisture, heat, or chemicals can also damage wiring and create shorts. Rodent damage can also cause shorts.

Faulty appliances can create electrical shorts by sending too much current through the circuit or creating an unintended path for the current to flow. Faulty wiring within the appliance can also cause electrical shorts.

Electrical shorts can occur if an electrical system is not installed properly. Poor installation can lead to loosened connections or improper grounding, which can cause the current to flow where it should not.

Overuse of extension cords.

Don't try to troubleshoot or fix an electrical short. This is a job for an experienced licensed electrician like San Luis Obispo's Electricraft. Hire a professional to install, troubleshoot or repair any electrical system. The signs of electrical shorts include:

Repeated loss of electrical power.

Flickering lights.

Light bulbs that frequently burn out.

Sparks or smoke coming from an outlet.

Burn marks around an outlet or on an appliance plug.

Smell of something burning, or a fish smell.

Electrical shorts can be a dangerous and costly problem, but they can be prevented with regular maintenance and proper installation. If you encounter an electrical short, turn off the power, identify the cause, and repair or replace any damaged wiring or appliances. If you are not comfortable doing this yourself, hire a professional to ensure that the system is repaired safely and properly. By following these steps, you can prevent electrical shorts and ensure the safety of your home or business.

Before turning the power back on, it's smart to hire a licensed electrician to inspect the electrical system and make necessary repairs. The San Luis Obispo electricians are ready to respond to any emergency 24 hours a day and 7 days a week.

Electricraft, Inc. is a full-service electrical and solar power company serving San Luis Obispo County. They offer a wide range of electrical services for residential, commercial, and industrial buildings, as well as public works projects. The services provided by their team of certified and licensed electricians include designing and installing new electrical systems, upgrading existing systems, and troubleshooting and repairing any electrical problems, servicing special requirements for commercial complexes, parking lots and data centers. The team uses the latest infrared technology and diagnostic tools.

Electricraft is committed to delivering excellent service at a fair price. They strive to complete all projects on time and within budget while assuring professional and quality service. Electricraft is also experienced in installing solar power systems for residences and large public works projects.

Electricraft, Inc.

200 Suburban Rd., Suite A

San Luis Obispo, CA 93401

(805) 544-8224

Media Contact

Scott Brennan, Access Publishing, (805) 226-9890, scott@accesspublishing.com

SOURCE Electricraft, Inc.