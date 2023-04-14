Uniform Advantage Launches Three Sustainable Scrubs Collections

Uniform Advantage launches new eco-friendly collections from Healing Hands, Grey's Anatomy™ by Barco Scrubs and Dickies

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Uniform Advantage (UA), a multi-channel retailer of uniforms for healthcare and hospitality, is adding three new eco-friendly scrubs collections with sustainability at their core.

Healing Hands® 360, Grey's Anatomy™ Evolve Sustainable Stretch and Dickies® Riveting are all made of fabrics that utilize yarns created from recycled plastic bottles – a feature UA® CEO Susan Masimore said is increasingly important.

"We're always looking for new and innovative scrubs options," said Masimore. "Not only is sustainability something our customers have asked for, it's the right thing to do. Better for the planet, better for the people on it. That's an idea that really resonates with healthcare professionals."

Healing Hands® 360 is a premium collection featuring 4-way stretch and moisture wicking, made of a blend containing polyester recycled from eight plastic bottles per garment. UA will offer seven styles for women and five for men from the collection.

"This premium, athleisure-inspired line is crafted from one of the most innovative recycled fabrics around. Each piece in the new 360 Collection contains plastic water bottles, which might otherwise go into a landfill," said Milo Slattery – Chief Product Officer, Careismatic Brands.

Grey's Anatomy™ by Barco Evolve Sustainable Stretch is a mid-tier price 4-way stretch collection made from recycled PET bottles and eco-conscious CiCLO® fiber – helping to heal the planet one scrub at a time. UA will carry five women's and three men's Evolve styles.

"Barco's legacy of innovation has centered around caring for and honoring the healthcare community. Grey's Anatomy by Barco Evolve is a continuation of our mission, inspired by the new generation of healthcare professionals. We believe this new collection is worthy of the service and care they give in healing people around the world, while caring for the planet," said the Barco Family.

Dickies® Riveting is a mid-tier collection featuring a durable 4-way stretch fabric that blends a soft polyester blend and recycled material from plastic water bottles. The scrubs have a utilitarian flare with rivets and contrast topstitching. UA will carry five Riveting styles for women.

"The Dickies Riveting double-stitched detail and strategically placed, non-conductive rivets don't just add style points, they also make these pieces more durable," said Milo Slattery. "It brings a retro-cool vibe and a mindful design approach perfect for the modern healthcare pro."

Uniform Advantage has represented style, quality and, above all, customer satisfaction for more than 30 years. As the first division of UA Brands, the chain was launched with a single South Florida store in 1985. Today, the company operates 28 retail locations in key markets across the U.S.; e-commerce and print catalog divisions; plus, designs and manufactures its own proprietary healthcare apparel lines. The company's corporate office is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida with a distribution center near Atlanta, Georgia. Learn more at http://www.UniformAdvantage.com or by calling 800-283-8708.

