SAFE (AnWang) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

Focusing on secure payment and digital-assets privacy protection, SAFE (AnWang) is a blockchain platform that allows anyone to issue digital assets and develop blockchain applications easily and securely. Its native token SAFE has been listed on LBank Exchange at 11:00 UTC on April 14, 2023, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing SAFE (AnWang)

SAFE (AnWang) is the next generation of safe blockchain network, aiming at large-scale, secure payment and privacy computation. It's an application development and practice platform for enterprises and institutions to implement the "blockchain +" strategy.

As a decentralized blockchain digital asset issuance and application development platform, SAFE was launched by the SAFE Foundation of Singapore and focuses on blockchain application security and privacy protection. Through SAFE, users can better protect their privacy with optional sender and receiver hiding function.

Anyone can issue digital assets and develop blockchain applications based on the SAFE network without review. SAFE network provides more secure blockchain application development solutions through Sapp application development protocol, while also being compatible with EOS and ETH smart contract.

In addition to being compatible with EVM virtual machine, common API, SDK, development tools, SAFE can crosschain to other blockchains such as ETH/BSC through SafeAssetGate to participate in various DEFI applications. Furthermore, the SafeDPOS consensus mechanism of SAFE network ensures that block production is green and environmental friendly with less electricity and storage.

There's also SAFEWallet, an open source, decentralized wallet service provided by SAFE with no servers, no registration, no uploading of user information, which protects personal privacy. It supports 12 blockchains such as BTC, SAFE, BCH, LTC, ETH, BNB, DASH, ZEC, Polygon, Avalanche, Arbitrum, Optimism and more than 1000 currencies; and supports decentralized exchange such as uniswap, 1inch and pancake, as well as other DEFI applications.

It also supports tor and VPN; supports seamless connection to telegram groups for easy contact; and supports the special functions of SAFE network, such as SAFE lock-up, SAFE cross-chain, etc. More products and services will be developed in the future for the SAFE network, including SAFESwap, a DEFI application for currency exchange, focusing on the transactions between SAFE and other assets.

SAFE aims to become the world's largest and most secure digital currency issuance, payment and application development platform. At the same time, it aims to simplify the implementation of the "blockchain +" strategy for enterprises and institutions, and builds a strong ecology of tens of millions of users and public chain community from multiple dimensions such as asset issuance and payment landing, application development, asset application, privacy protection, and blockchain voting.

About SAFE Token

SAFE is the native token of SAFE network that can be used for secure, real-time and privacy payments. It is also used in a decentralized, fair, and open blockchain voting system.

The total supply of SAFE token is 29.4 million (i.e., 29,400,000) tokens, of which 2.72% is allocated to the original holder of the world coin, 13.6% is allocated to the team, 20.41% will be used for marketing, 26.53% is allocated for the network 2 and voting chain exchange, and the remaining 36.73% hasn't been dug out.

SAFE token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 11:00 UTC on April 14, 2023, investors who are interested in SAFE can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange right now. The listing of SAFE token on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

