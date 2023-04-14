Form-Fill-Seal Equipment Market Size Expected To Reach $21 Billion By 2027

Form-Fill-Seal Equipment Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Form-Fill-Seal Equipment Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Form-Fill-Seal Equipment Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the form-fill-seal equipment global market. As per TBRC’s form-fill-seal equipment market forecast, the form-fill-seal equipment market size is expected to reach $21.30 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.8%.

The increasing demand for packaged products is driving the form-fill-seal equipment industry forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest form-fill-seal equipment industry share. Major players in the form-fill-seal equipment global industry include Robert Bosch GmbH, Coesia S.p.A., Salzgitter AG, Sacmi Imola S.C., Duravant, ProMach Inc., Barry-Wehmiller Group Inc., Bossar Packaging.

Form-Fill-Seal Equipment Market Segments

1) By Type: Horizontal Form-Fill-Seal, Vertical Form-Fill-Seal

2) By Packaging: Cups And Trays, Bags And Pouches, Bottles, Blisters, Other Packagings

3) By End-Use: Food, Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, Chemicals, and Other End Users

Form Fill Seal (FFS) machines are a type of packaging equipment that can form, fill, and seal a package all on the same piece of equipment. They are utilized in a wide range of industries, including those that deal with cosmetics, electronics, stationery, tobacco, and others.

