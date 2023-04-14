Digital Health Monitoring Devices Market Size Expected To Reach $11.44 Billion By 2027

Digital Health Monitoring Devices Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Digital Health Monitoring Devices Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the digital health monitoring devices market trends. As per TBRC’s digital health monitoring devices industry forecast, the digital health monitoring devices market size is predicted to reach a value of $11.44 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 19.2 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the digital health monitoring devices market size is due to the rising demand for remote monitoring across the globe. North America region is expected to hold the largest digital health monitoring devices market share. Major players in the digital health monitoring devices industry include GE Healthcare, AT&T, ResMed, Abbott, Koninklijke Philips N.V. AB, Hill-Rom Services Inc., Medtronic, Garmin Ltd.

Digital Health Monitoring Devices Market Segments

● By Type: Tele-health, EHR/EMR, M-Health, Wireless Health, Remote Patient Monitoring

● By Product type: Device, Software, Services, Other Products

● By End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Homecare Settings, and Other End-Users

● By Geography: The global digital health monitoring devices industry is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Digital health monitoring devices are devices used to monitor and analyze acute or chronic conditions outside of the hospital or clinic setting. These devices digitally track and monitor the health of people and give easy access to relevant information, which helps in improving the quality of healthcare and delivering value to healthcare practitioners, patients, hospitals, and governments.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Digital Health Monitoring Devices Market Trends

4. Digital Health Monitoring Devices Industry Drivers And Restraints

5. Digital Health Monitoring Devices Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix



