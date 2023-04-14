Food Pathogen Testing Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

Food Pathogen Testing Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Food Pathogen Testing Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the food pathogen testing market. As per TBRC’s food pathogen testing market forecast, the food pathogen testing global market is expected to grow to $14.65 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.3%.

The growth in the food pathogen testing industry is due to growing incidence of food poisoning. Europe region is expected to hold the largest food pathogen testing global market share. Major food pathogen testing companies include Bureau Veritas s.a., Lloyd’s Register Quality Assurance Limited, Intertek Group PLC, Genevac Ltd.

Food Pathogen Testing Market Segments

• By Type: E. coli, Salmonella, Listeria, and Other Pathogens

• By Technology: Traditional, Rapid, Immunoassay, Convenience Based, PCR, Other Technologies

• By Application: Meat And Poultry, Fruits And Vegetables, Dairy, Other Applications

• By Sales Channel: OEM, Aftermarket

• By Geography: The global food pathogen testing industry is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Food pathogen testing is the detection of food pathogens used in food production to maintain sanitation and food safety, prevent foodborne infections, and eliminate hazardous organisms that could harm customers in production settings, ingredients, or finished items.

